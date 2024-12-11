The Importance of the Rams' Unselfish WR Core
Wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua might be the best receiving duo in the National Football League. Kupp and Nacua's impact on the Los Angeles Rams offensive is big time when it comes down to team chemistry. Two of the best at their position but want the whole team to be recognized.
In the NFL, you see when quarterbacks and wide receivers get frustrated at one another when they are not getting the ball. You also see when two star wide receivers team up and it does not work out because of selfish motives. That is not the case for the Rams' top two receivers.
Both Kupp and Nacua have said in the past, they love seeing everyone get involved. They know they have other weapons on offense and know they can make plays as well.
"That is why my level of appreciation for Cooper has only grown for that guy," said Rams Play-by-Play announcer J.B Long on "The Coach McVay Show." "He has had that triple crown season and you look at the role he is filling right now in this offense. Even to get a kick out block on the receiver screen. Like we know how receivers are wired, and how they have to be wired to have the level of success that they do. How many do you know that can go from Super Bowl MVP to what he is doing now willingly, and capably? Like that is one of one right there."
"It is not an easy transition, but at the end of the day, for the collective right? Usually, the warriors will do what is right for the collective," said Rams General Manager Les Snead. "In some version of sacrifice. And that is team sports. The best teams are going to have individuals making some subset of a sacrifice for the ecosystem ...Well there is an element, right? You can see the mentality."
Kupp and Puka have a great appreciation for the rest of the wide receiver core. When Kupp and Puka were out early on in the season, the rest of the core stepped up and played a big role for the Rams to be in a position to make the playoffs with four games to go.
