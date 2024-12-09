Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast: Rams Pull Off Insane Upset Over Bills
The Los Angeles Rams (7-6) are putting the NFC on notice and are going to make a postseason push in the final stretch. The Rams upset the red hot Buffalo Bills (10-3) with a 44-42 win at SoFi Stadium with their season on the line. It was the highest scoring game of the NFL season with 86 total points.
In this episode of the Los Angeles Rams Insider Podcast, Rams on SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh recaps the Rams' biggest win of their season, upsetting the Bills and snapping their seven-game winning streak. The Rams have kept their playoff hopes alive with the win:
You could not have scripted a more thrilling game this season as the Bills continued to cut into the lead that the Rams held for the entire contest. The Rams scored on their opening drive and would never lose the lead as they scored on six of their nine total possessions.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford hit a season-high, throwing for 320 yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. His main target was second-year star receiver Puka Nacua who finished with 162 receiving yards, one receiving touchdown, and the first rushing score of his young career.
The Bills replied all game, especially when they trailed by 17 points in the second half and quickly cut the deficit to three late in the fourth quarter. Bills quarterback Josh Allen recorded six touchdowns in the loss, throwing a season-high 342 yards, three touchdowns, and rushed for three scores himself.
One game-changing difference came from the Rams' special teams unit early in the game. With the Rams leading 10-7 and the Bills set to punt, backup tight end Hunter Long scooped and scored on a blocked punt that would put the Rams up 17-7. That score was a major difference in the win.
The Rams had their backs against the wall as their season likely hung in the balance as they Seattle Seahawks (8-5) won their divisional matchup earlier in the afternoon. They needed a win and got one, playing their best offensive game. They are now second in the division behind Seattle at 7-6.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE