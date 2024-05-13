Where Do Rams Stand In NFC West?
After their surprise playoff appearance in 2023, the Los Angeles Rams will be looking to build on their success this coming season. While All-Pro Aaron Donald is gone to retirement, Los Angeles still has all the tools to be very successful.
This team will likely contend for another playoff spot this season, with the first goal being to win the NFC West division. The biggest competitor for the Rams in the division is likely the San Francisco 49ers but both the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals should be better.
So where will the Rams finish this season? Here is how they stack up within the division.
1. San Francisco 49ers
Until someone knocks off the reigning NFC champions, the 49ers have to be favored to win the NFC West again. Coming off a heartbreaking loss in the Super Bowl, the 49ers will be looking for some revenge. They are loaded on the offensive side of the ball and will likely continue to be a dominant team this season.
2. Los Angeles Rams
The Rams will be competitive but they will finish in second within the NFC West. Losing Donald does hurt and they will need to have some of the younger players step up to remain productive. But Los Angeles has all the tools to be one of the better teams in the NFC, they just happen to play in a division with San Francisco.
3. Arizona Cardinals
Getting quarterback Kyler Murray back should help the Cardinals out tremendously, especially with rookie Marvin Harrison Jr. being out there now. Arizona isn't likely to compete for the division but they could cause the Rams some issues. Arizona will finish in third this year, which will surprise some people.
4. Seattle Seahawks
Not enough people are talking about the Seahawks losing Pete Carroll this offseason. Carroll kept this team afloat during some tough years and without him, the Seahawks could fall a little. They will have a first-time head coach and that normally doesn't end too well. Seattle typically plays the Rams tough no matter what but overall, they may come in last within the division.
