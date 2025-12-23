Why the Rams Can Still Control Their Own Fate

The Los Angeles Rams are back and getting ready for their Week 17 Monday Night Football showdown against the Atlanta Falcons. The Rams have time to overlook what happened in Week 16 after they took a brutal loss.

The Rams will now put their full focus on getting back on track against a team that has been playing well as of late. The Rams will have the opportunity to once again fix all the problems they had in their last game and make sure they do not happen again.

The Rams are in no man's land when it comes to the NFC playoff standings. They lost control of their own destiny. But that is not what they are going to be worried about. They know they are still a great team and one that is better than most. They will have to go out there and prove it once again. The Rams are only thinking about what they can do to win in Week 17. They are not thinking about everything else that is going on around the National Football League.

Dec 18, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks on before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

Rams Need to Handle Falcons

They have to get back on track. If they are thinking about all the possible scenarios that they could put themselves in to get better seeding. This team always talks about how they are thinking about one game at a time and one week at a time. That is something that head coach Sean McVay preaches to his team, and right now it is more important than ever that they do that. It is hard for any team to get back to what they were doing before when they lose the way the Rams did.

The Rams are one of the best teams in the NFL, if not the best one still. They have the right coaching staff to get them going once again and move forward with still having the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl in mind. That is still there, but they know when the time comes, that is what they will start thinking about and talking about. For now, it is all about getting back on the winning side of things in Week 17 and letting the chips fall wherever they may.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium.

Control what you can, is going to be the message given to this team all week long. It is not by mistake, but what they have been preaching all season. One loss should not derail this team, and they know they have the right pieces to make that deep run, no matter what position they end up being in.

