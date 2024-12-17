The Rams are Thriving, But is the Rest of the NFC West Falling Apart?
The Los Angeles Rams claw back to first place has been done, now, the aim of the game for LA is to hold onto their lead in the division. While the Rams were down and out earlier in the year, and their division rivals flourished, have the rest of the division's competition gone by the wayside?
Starting off the year, the San Fransisco 49ers (6-8) were favored to take over the entire NFC, given their recent success from last season, but that has been quite the contrary. Currently sitting in last place in the division after their latest loss to the Rams, the 49er's high hopes to get back to the playoffs have nearly completely been erased.
While injuries have plagued multiple teams this season, the Rams' rise to the top may come at the return of their stars, who were injured earlier in the season. The 49ers have lost many key players, such as running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, to name a few, which could be the reason the 49er's season fell into shambles.
The Arizona Cardinals (7-7) were the team to beat during the middle part of the season after they won four consecutive games in a row to launch themselves into first place. Since their four game winning streak, their longest of the year, the Cardinals have three of their last four, plummeting them down to a 7-7 record, after their Week 15 victory over the New England Patriots.
While not highly touted by ESPN, the Cardinals have come back down to earth, fighting for a playoff spot after leading the division. When the Rams took on the Cardinals earlier this year, they won in strong fashion, defeating LA 41-10; but given the production the Rams have had since their bye week, the rematch in Week 17 could be a completely different game.
After losing their Sunday Night Football game to the Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks (8-6), who have put up the most fight for the Rams in the division, showed many weaknesses. After quarterback Geno Smith was injured early in the game, the rest of the team seemed lost without their playmaker on the field.
Now, in the dog days of the year, the Los Angeles Rams not only lead the Seahawks in head-to-head matchups this year, but the Rams look like a powerhouse that could pose issues for the rest of the playoff picture, should they punch their ticket in the upcoming weeks.
