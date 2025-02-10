The Rams Need to Target Defensive Free Agents From Eagles' Super Bowl Team
The Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 59 in a game where they dominated the Kansas City Chiefs. Jalen Hurts may have won Super Bowl MVP, but the Eagles wouldn't have gotten that win if not for their defense. They sacked Patrick Mahomes six times on the biggest stage, and now they get to celebrate after a long season.
After their celebration and moment in the sun, the Eagles' front office, like every Super Bowl-winning team, has decisions to make: some players are bound to leave during free agency. After their defense showed up the way they did, it's not unfair to say that they've quickly become coveted free agents for every team in the league.
The Los Angeles Rams lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions in the divisional round, and similarly, their defense also had themselves a game. I think the Rams, above all else, should target two of the Eagles' players that will most likely leave during free agency.
The first player that I think is paramount for the Rams is Milton Williams. Williams had a phenomenal game in the Super Bowl, accounting for two sacks and even a forced fumble. He's always been a bit underrated on the Eagles' defensive front, as they have so many talented pass rushers like Jordan Davis or Jalen Carter.
He's coming off the best year in his career, where he had seven sacks in the season. He benefited from having such a ferocious pass rush around him, but he was able to prove that he's not just a product of those around him. He can make plays all on his own, and the reason I like him so much on the Rams is that he's only 25. He matches up perfectly with the timeline of the rest of the Rams' defense and could grow alongside them and help convert them into an even more dominant force.
Next, I think they should target Josh Sweat. I don't think they could get both players out of free agency and the added benefit of targeting Williams is you could probably get away with offering a smaller contract. If they were to go after Sweat, it would be a multi-year deal with a lot of money guaranteed.
Deservedly so, he balled out in the Super Bowl and led his team with 2.5 sacks. He could wreak havoc with the Rams, and although he's a bit older, he can still fit in with their timeline.
