The Top 10 Rams Players Ever
The Los Angeles Rams has gone through their fair share of transitions. The storied franchise has been one of professional sports most successful
journeying team. Originally being based in Cleveland the Rams would move to Los Angeles in 1946, then to St. Louis in 1995, and back to Los Angeles in 2015.
The Rams are the only NFL franchise to win a world championship in three different cities. Over the span of nearly 90 years the Rams were able to capture three NFL titles in Cleveland, one Super Bowl in St. Louis, and mostly recently capturing a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.
This franchise has given birth to a number of NFL legends. Looking back at the history of this team here are the 10 greatest Rams players of all-time.
1. DT, Aaron Donald
Aaron Donald is the greatest Ram in the history of the franchise. The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year is debatably the greatest interior lineman of all time. The 2021-22 Super Bowl champion spent his decade-long career abusing NFL offenses being named 1st-team All-Pro eight times. The only years he missed being named the NFL's top defensive tackle were his rookie season where he won Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2022 where he only played 11 regular season games.
2. RB, Eric Dickerson
The No.2 overall selection out of Southern Methodist University in the 1983 draft is considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. Even today Dickerson still owns NFL records for most rushing yards in a single season (2,105), most rushing yards by a rookie (1,808), and most rushing yards in a playoff game (248).
3. DE, Deacon Jones
Deacon Jones is considered one of the greatest pass rushers football has ever seen. The 5-time NFL sack leader terrorized offenses with his patented "head slap" technique. Jones' impact on the game will last a lifetime as the term 'sack' was originated by the Mississippi Valley University legend,
4. RB, Marshall Faulk
Before dual-threat running backs like Christian McCaffery and Alvin Kamara were shaking up NFL defenses, there was Marshall Faulk. The focal point in the ground game for the Rams' legendary offense "The Greatest Show on Turf", Faulk would cement himself as one the most electric running backs in NFL history. Faulk would have four straight 1,300+ rushing yards and 700+ receiving yards seasons from 1998-2001, the only other player to accomplish this once was Ray Rice.
5. QB, Kurt Warner
The greatest underdog story in NFL history is held by quarterback Kurt Warner. The grocery store clerk turned Super Bowl Champion had one the greatest three-year stretches by a quarterback in NFL history. During this run Warner was a 2-time NFL MVP, 2-time NFL passing leader, and the league leader in completion percentage three consecutive seasons.
6. LT, Orlando Pace
The No.1 pick in the 1997 NFL Draft was pivotal in the success of the "Greatest Show on Turf" serving as Mr. Reliable. The Hall of Fame left tackle played 12 seasons with the Rams where started 165 out of 169 games.
7. WR, Isaac Bruce
Isaac Bruce is easily the greatest wide receiver in Rams franchise history. During his 13 seasons with the Rams, Bruce delivered eight campaigns of over 1,000 receiving yards, tied for eighth-most in NFL history.
8. DE, Jack Youngblood
The 8-time NFL All-Pro spent the majority of the '70s and early '80s dominating the league as one of the best defensive linemen during his time. Youngblood immortalized himself in Rams lore when he played all three games during their 1979 playoff run with a broken fibula.
9. WR, Torry Holt
The most underrated wide receiver in NFL history could easily belong to Torry Holt. From 2000-2009 Holt led the NFL in receiving yards (12,594) and receptions (868). The fact that the former North Carolina State standout has not been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame still remains a mystery.
10. WR, Cooper Kupp
This selection could be considered premature by most, however, Kupp has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time as a member of the Rams. The former 2021 Super Bowl MVP is one of only 11 wide receivers in NFL history who have triple crowned. Injuries have hampered Kupp's production at times during his career but if he can continue to be effective over the next few seasons there should be no questions about his place on this list.