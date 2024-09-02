Ram Digest

The Top 10 Rams Players Ever

John Robinson

October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.
October 15, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Los Angeles Rams has gone through their fair share of transitions. The storied franchise has been one of professional sports most successful
journeying team. Originally being based in Cleveland the Rams would move to Los Angeles in 1946, then to St. Louis in 1995, and back to Los Angeles in 2015.

The Rams are the only NFL franchise to win a world championship in three different cities. Over the span of nearly 90 years the Rams were able to capture three NFL titles in Cleveland, one Super Bowl in St. Louis, and mostly recently capturing a Super Bowl in Los Angeles.

This franchise has given birth to a number of NFL legends. Looking back at the history of this team here are the 10 greatest Rams players of all-time.

1. DT, Aaron Donald

Rams, Aaron Donald, NFL
Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) during an NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports / Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald is the greatest Ram in the history of the franchise. The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year is debatably the greatest interior lineman of all time. The 2021-22 Super Bowl champion spent his decade-long career abusing NFL offenses being named 1st-team All-Pro eight times. The only years he missed being named the NFL's top defensive tackle were his rookie season where he won Defensive Rookie of the Year and 2022 where he only played 11 regular season games.

2. RB, Eric Dickerson

Rams, LA, NFL
Aug 29, 2017; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams former running back Eric Dickerson poses with No. 29 jersey during a press conference after signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Rams at Cal Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The No.2 overall selection out of Southern Methodist University in the 1983 draft is considered one of the greatest running backs in NFL history. Even today Dickerson still owns NFL records for most rushing yards in a single season (2,105), most rushing yards by a rookie (1,808), and most rushing yards in a playoff game (248).

3. DE, Deacon Jones

Rams, St Louis, Canton Ohio
Jul 31, 1971; Canton, OH, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle #75 Deacon Jones in action against the Houston Oilers during the 1971 Hall of Fame Game at Fawcett Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports © Copyright Malcolm Emmons / Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Deacon Jones is considered one of the greatest pass rushers football has ever seen. The 5-time NFL sack leader terrorized offenses with his patented "head slap" technique. Jones' impact on the game will last a lifetime as the term 'sack' was originated by the Mississippi Valley University legend,

4. RB, Marshall Faulk

Rams, San Diego State, LA
Tennessee Titans star rookie Jevon Kearse chases down Marshall Faulk of the St. Louis Rams during the Titans 24-21 victory at the Adelpha Coliseum in Nashville Oct. 31, 1999. Tennessee Titans Vs St Louis Rams Football / Freeman Ramsey / The Tennessean

Before dual-threat running backs like Christian McCaffery and Alvin Kamara were shaking up NFL defenses, there was Marshall Faulk. The focal point in the ground game for the Rams' legendary offense "The Greatest Show on Turf", Faulk would cement himself as one the most electric running backs in NFL history. Faulk would have four straight 1,300+ rushing yards and 700+ receiving yards seasons from 1998-2001, the only other player to accomplish this once was Ray Rice.

5. QB, Kurt Warner

Kurt Warner, St Louis, Rams
Rams quarterback Kurt Warner hugs head coach Dick Vermeil following their Super Bowl victory. Xxx F07 V2 Vermeil 26 Coaches S Fbn Usa Ga / ROBERT DEUTSCH/USA TODAY. / USA TODAY NETWORK

The greatest underdog story in NFL history is held by quarterback Kurt Warner. The grocery store clerk turned Super Bowl Champion had one the greatest three-year stretches by a quarterback in NFL history. During this run Warner was a 2-time NFL MVP, 2-time NFL passing leader, and the league leader in completion percentage three consecutive seasons.

6. LT, Orlando Pace

Ohio State, LA Rams, Hall of Fame
Orlando Pace played in seven Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Xxx C081g1forbe11 32p9 X 35 Lines S Fbn Mo / Anne Ryan, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The No.1 pick in the 1997 NFL Draft was pivotal in the success of the "Greatest Show on Turf" serving as Mr. Reliable. The Hall of Fame left tackle played 12 seasons with the Rams where started 165 out of 169 games.

7. WR, Isaac Bruce

Rams, NFL, Los Angeles
Oct 18, 2004; St. Louis, MO, USA; Cornerback Brian Kelly #25 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers watches wide receiver Isaac Bruce #80 of the St. Louis Rams try to catch a pass at the Edward Jones Dome in St. Louis, Mo. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Dilip Vishwanat-USA TODAY Sports (©) Copyright 2004 by Dilip Vishwanat / Dilip Vishwanat-USA TODAY Sports

Isaac Bruce is easily the greatest wide receiver in Rams franchise history. During his 13 seasons with the Rams, Bruce delivered eight campaigns of over 1,000 receiving yards, tied for eighth-most in NFL history.

8. DE, Jack Youngblood

Rams, Hall of Fame, Jack Youngblood
Unknown date & location, USA; FILE PHOTO; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jack Youngblood (85) in action during the 1976 season. Mandatory Credit: Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports / Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The 8-time NFL All-Pro spent the majority of the '70s and early '80s dominating the league as one of the best defensive linemen during his time. Youngblood immortalized himself in Rams lore when he played all three games during their 1979 playoff run with a broken fibula.

9. WR, Torry Holt

Torry Holt, Rams, Greatest Show on Turf
Tennessee Titans defenders Blaine Bishop (23) and Dainon Sidney (37) pursue St. Louis Rams receiver Torry Holt (88) during the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXIV inside the Georgia Dome Jan. 30, 2000. Tennessee Titans Vs St Louis Rams In Super Bowl Xxxiv Football / Eric Parsons / The Tennessean, Nashville Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The most underrated wide receiver in NFL history could easily belong to Torry Holt. From 2000-2009 Holt led the NFL in receiving yards (12,594) and receptions (868). The fact that the former North Carolina State standout has not been selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame still remains a mystery.

10. WR, Cooper Kupp

Cooper Kupp, NFL, Rams
Dec 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) following the victory against the Washington Commanders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

This selection could be considered premature by most, however, Kupp has accomplished a lot in a short amount of time as a member of the Rams. The former 2021 Super Bowl MVP is one of only 11 wide receivers in NFL history who have triple crowned. Injuries have hampered Kupp's production at times during his career but if he can continue to be effective over the next few seasons there should be no questions about his place on this list.

John Robinson

JOHN ROBINSON

