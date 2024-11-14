Why the Rams Can't Sleep on Week 11 Opponent's Defense
On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams head to the East Coast to face the New England Patriots. It is a game the Rams cannot afford to lose after their subpar performance on Monday night.
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a chance to study the Patriots' defense, noting the talent it has.
“I'll just talk specifically about their front,” Stafford said.
“I feel like they're long and aggressive. I've practiced against this style of defense there for quite a few years, when I was in Detroit.
“It's not the exact same, but it's that same style where they're stopping the run, transitioning to a pass rush, and 'two-gapping.'
“They do a really nice job of stopping the run with just their front and just the box.
“Getting after the passer, they transition well. We talk about it in our room. I'm sure every defense talks about it in their team meetings.
“You earn the opportunity to rush the passer by being good on first and second down, and they're no different.
“You have to be aware of their length. They're a strong rush group, but they definitely earn their 'ops' on first and second down to go after it on third down."
With the Rams needing a win Sunday on the road against the Patriots, Stafford knows the team must start fast on offense, unlike Monday night.
Against the Dolphins, the Rams did not score their first points until under six minutes remaining in the second quarter.
"Yeah, I think anytime you don't score, it's, you hate to hear it, but it's a lack of executing the plays that we have,” Stafford said.
“There hasn't been a whole bunch of times where we line up, and the first quarter of the game, we feel like we have no idea what we're doing or it's just one thing here, one thing there, and that's the way it goes.
“You have to execute at a higher level [and] we know that. We feel the sense of urgency to go out there and do that. That's where our mindset's at for this week."
The Rams look to get back to their winning ways on Sunday. They will be playing a much less potent offense than Miami's, but they still must be ready for everything the Patriots throw at them.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.