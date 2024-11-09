Why the Rams Defense Needs a Lock-Down Performance
Week 10 concludes with a great matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins.
It is Monday Night Football. Prime time. All eyes will be on this game.
The Rams are heading into this game riding a three-game winning streak. And the Dolphins are on a three-game losing streak.
But now the Dolphins are fully healthy, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is back under center. The Rams defense will be challenged to stop the Dolphins speedy offensive weapons.
Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are two of the fastest receivers in the NFL.
The pass rush and the coverage by the Rams defense will be critical for the Rams to win this game and move a game above .500. The good news for the Rams is they have a young secondary that will also be flying around the field.
"Just being intentional," said Rams safety Kamren Kinchens on Rams Revealed. "I think that is the biggest thing with us every week. Not you know, focus on ourselves too much. But being intentional about whatever the coach's game plan is. Just going out there and executing. So that is all it is going to be."
The Rams will have an extra day to prepare for the Dolphins as the game will be played on Monday. The extra day will help the Rams better prepare and help their players have an additional day to recover.
"First just recovery. It could be recovery for your mind or your body. You know, football takes a lot. It takes a big toll on your body and mind. But just be able to go home and sleep."
There are some interesting storylines heading into the Rams and Dolphins matchup.
The biggest one is the return of two former Ram players. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Both players were a huge part of the Rams winning the Super Bowl in 2022.
The matchup on Monday Night is a must watch. Two teams with two outstanding head coaches. That is arguably two of the best offensive mindsets in the game. Both coaches spent time together in Washington before they became head coaches of their respective teams.
