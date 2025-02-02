Why the Rams Need to Stay Away From Quinn Ewers
The Rams have an important choice to make during the NFL Draft in terms of their future. While Matthew Stafford's future with the Rams will come down to contract negotiations, the future beyond him is rapidly approaching and if Sean McVay wants to establish a proper succession plan, he needs to find a quarterback in this draft because Stafford may be gone after next season.
Now some may automatically assume this is going to be an "I hate Quinn Ewers" piece but that couldn't be further from the truth. I like Ewers a lot. While I do have some questions when it comes to his ability to perform at the NFL level, there is no way to deny that outside of one random season with Sam Ehlinger, Texas was a dumpster fire of a program for over a decade before Ewers transfered in.
While it is fair to say that he has benefitted from a plethora of weapons including first round pick Xavier Worthy and Rams' WR Jordan Whittington, Ewers still had to put the ball on target. This is the same guy that walked into Tuscaloosa and defeated a Nick Saban coached Crimson Tide team.
This is about scheme fit and potential growth within said scheme. Ewers simply does not fit the mold. While not his fault, Ewers has no film of his showing he can play under center. A byproduct of modern college football, Ewers lack of play action from under center could lead to an extended process to get him up to speed with McVay's offense.
His ball also flutters in the air for a concerning amount of time and for an offense that requires crisp, direct passing, that could mess up timing. Ewers also has an injury history that could become a massive problem considering the unknowns in terms of how better will Beaux Limmer be at pass blocking and how will Ewers be able to absorb damage from players like Nick Bosa, a dominant force he'll see twice a year.
Ewers needs the right situation and if he finds one, he could be special but that situation unfortunately does not exist in Los Angeles.
