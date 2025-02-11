Will the Rams' Offense Take a Step Back in 2025?
The Rams overcame injuries, suspensions and poor early season luck to finish their 2024 season with a division title and a playoff win. However that wasn't enough to convince some in the media that the Rams are title contenders entering 2025.
According to SI's Conor Orr, the Rams offensive fortunes may cease to bear prosperous fruit.
"The Rams will drop in both total passing and total rushing EPA next season. Los Angeles finished 15th in each category this past season, but will sustain critical losses offensively. I do wonder what happens when Demarcus Robinson hits the market." Orr wrote in his One Bold Prediction for Every Team article.
"Despite being 30, Robinson was a bit of a late-bloomer and had a lot of fans in Los Angeles toward the end of his Rams career. What would that leave Los Angeles with when the team runs three-receiver sets more than almost any club in the NFL?"
EPA stands for Expected Points Added, which is a statistic that measures how well a team performs on each play. It's a commonly used advanced statistic that helps evaluate player and team performance. Basically what Orr is saying is that the Rams won't be as efficient offensively in 2025.
Personally, that is a bit of a stretch. The Rams are returning head coach Sean McVay, OC Mike LaFleur and star wide reciever Puka Nacua. The team is set to have four out of the five starting offensive linemen avalible next season while both Matthew Stafford and Alaric Jackson are set to return.
Also let's not ignore the fact that Nacua and Kupp were ineffective during the first six weeks of the season with both men missing multiple games. Let's also not ignore that they lit up Brian Flores' respected defense the moment they came back.
Kyren Williams had a down year and still ran for over 1,000 yards. The Rams' sixth round rookie center thrown into action will not be the same inexperienced player he was in 2024. Beaux Limmer has a true offseason where he can dedicate time to improve his craft and ability as a communicator.
Limmer didn't have that last season as he was preparing for the draft. His abilities as a blocker and to coordinate the protections will give Stafford more time to diagnose coverages.
There's no reason to believe the Rams will regress on offense. In fact, expect them to improve once they bring in supplemental weapons to replace Kupp and Robinson. Also, let's not sleep on Jordan Whittington. When it comes to who could replace Robinson, the answer may already be in the faci
