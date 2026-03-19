3 Reasons Rams Have the Best Wide Receiver Unit In NFL

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a premier pass catching trio of Puka Nacua, Davante Adams, and Konata Mumpfield.

The expectations of 2026 are not lost on Sports Illustrated's Karl Rasmussen , who named the trio as the top pass-catching unit in the NFL

"Los Angeles has one of the best wide receiver duos in the NFL, consisting of the league’s reigning touchdowns leader in Adams and the 2025 receptions leader in Nacua ," stated Rasmussen. "That tandem combined for 189 receptions, 2,504 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. As a rookie, Mumpfield was less involved in the offensive game plan, but he could see more looks in the passing game in his second year in the league."

Here's three reasons why Rasmussen is right.

1. Puka Nacua Remains One Of the League's Best

Nacua went toe-to-toe with Seattle's Jaxon Smith-Njigba and while Smith-Njigba edged Nacua out for Offensive Player of the Year, Nacua led the league in receptions and was within 80 yards of Smith-Njigba's season-high despite playing one less game.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Puka Nacua on the NFL Honors Red Carpet before Super Bowl LX at Palace of Fine Arts. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Nacua is entering his physical prime and has been playing inspired football since becoming a father. Nacua is everything to the Rams offense, and he will be (along with Cooper Kupp) the reason why Matthew Stafford is remembered fondly, despite such a tough start to his career.

2. Davante Adams is the Perfect Solution To a Lingering Issue

Since Super Bowl LVI, the Rams have struggled to score in the red zone as they do not possess a power run attack and lacked the receiver big and strong enough to outmuscle defenders. That was until Davante Adams joined the Rams. His connection with Stafford helped the Rams re-invent their red zone attack with Adams leading the league in touchdown receptions.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) runs off the field after the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

After a rough start, Stafford and Adams finally figured out how to play with each other, leading to the NFL's deadliest combination. As the Rams hope to fix their issues regarding turning turnovers into touchdowns, Adams remains the key to finding those answers. If the Rams figure that out, the Super Bowl will be theirs.

3. Konata Mumpfield Has Been Playing Out of Position

I've said this for a while, and I'll continue to say it, but Mumpfield is best utilized in the slot. With Davante Adams mentoring him and Robert Woods set to coach him, I see Mumpfield developing into that critical third-down threat the Rams have been missing. I'm telling you this guy has it.

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) celebrates with wide receiver Konata Mumpfield (15) after a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

I truly believe he can be the next Robert Woods. Mumpfield has strong hands, is committed to blocking, and his feet are slippery smooth. One to watch out for.