Puka Nacua's Impressive 2025 Season Still Leaves Room to Grow

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are learning a tough truth about how their star wide receiver is being perceived by the media. Recently, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano put together a list of the top 100 players in the NFL and his description of Nacua illustrates how many in sports media view the All-Pro.

Puka Nacua

During Manzano's description, Nacua's off-field issues were immediately brought to the forefront of the discussion.

"I still laugh at Rams coach Sean McVay shouting at reporters to remind them that Nacua “went off today” after a 225-yard performance against the Seahawks. McVay was a bit blindsided about the questions regarding Nacua’s immature actions with a few knucklehead streamers days before the thrilling Week 16 battle in Seattle. Eventually, McVay collected himself and addressed the situation."

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after a catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half in the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

"Still, it shows you how special a player Nacua has become in three seasons that his coach had a hard time putting aside one of the best performances of the season. If Nacua can avoid the streamers, he’ll continue to ascend as one of the most versatile playmakers in the league. He’s not afraid to block, often puts his body on the line to catch everything in sight, and is even capable of making plays from the backfield. Nacua set career highs in receptions (129), receiving yards (1,715) and touchdowns (10)."

Why This Matters

Trust me when I say Manzano is not the only one to feel this way. Look at the difference between the descriptions of Nacua and Ja'Marr Chase, who are ranked fourth and third.

"Perhaps Chase got the edge over Nacua from our voters because his star quarterback is much younger, with Burrow being 29, and it’s not a total guarantee that 37-year-old Matthew Stafford is back in L.A. next season," stated Manzano. "Or maybe I’m overthinking it here. After all, Chase is the most dangerous downfield playmaker in the NFL."

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) reacts after the Bengals are forced to punt in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in Downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026. The Browns kicked a last second field goal to win 20-18. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"There was a time when every team wanted the next Tyreek Hill, but that type of skill set is rare, and Chase has it and might be a better route runner than Hill. Teams know Burrow wants to hit Chase downfield, but there’s not much defenses can do to stop the connection. The dynamic star receiver has a three-year streak of at least 100 catches and 1,200 receiving yards."

While it might not be right, it's reality and until Nacua can put the mistakes of yesterday fully behind him, his work as a player might not be shown in the light it deserves.

Follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra . Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.