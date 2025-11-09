49ers All-Pro Reveals Why Sean McVay and Rams Offense Irritates Him
The Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers have a rivalry that spans decades. Perhaps due to their historical hard-hitting styles, legendary coaches and players, the fact they share a division and a state, and/ or the highly competitive nature of both teams with the franchises representing the NFC in four of the last eight Super Bowls, these teams have respect and hate in the heart for each other.
While he missed the 49ers' win over the Rams from earlier this season since he was on injured reserve, Kittle has since come back and will play on Sunday.
George Kittle on The Rivalry
Kittle was asked what makes the Rams-49ers rivalry unique to him and when his hatred started.
“I don’t know, Rams Week is just because when I first got in the league, they were the best team in the division, easily, and I think we lost our first four games to them or something like that, or three games to them," stated Kittle in an interview with 49ers on NBCS. "And so, it just always made me want to beat them. And every single time I ever play them, I always want to beat them."
"I don’t know if it’s Sean McVay and how he memorizes everything, if that pisses me off, but there’s just something about the Rams that makes me want to always have a good game against them. It probably started in 2019. The only way to beat these guys, because they’re always athletic, they’re always talented, they always got a great scheme, they always got a great offense, and the only way to beat them is just to mentally say, screw it. I’m going to be really violent and physical today.”
The Rams and 49ers have won the NFC West in seven of the last eight seasons, dating back to 2017, the year Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan took over their respective franchises.
While Shanahan and the 49ers have had the edge in the regular season, the Rams own the only victory between McVay and Shanahan in the postseason. A win over Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers in the 2022 NFC Championship game led to McVay's first Super Bowl.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE