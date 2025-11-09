Rams Share Insight on Current State of 49ers Defense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When the Los Angeles Rams took on the San Francisco 49ers in week five, it would be the 49ers' defense who would have the last laugh. In the Thursday night loss, the Rams had more than enough opportunities to win the ball game but a forced fumble on Kyren Williams by Alfred Collins in the fourth quarter and then a stuffed Williams' run on fourth and one in overtime contributed to the Rams' defeat.
While the narrative of the game has yet to be written, the 49ers' defensive hero and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner will not be involved. Warner, who helped stuff Williams to win the game for his side, suffered a season-ending injury. With his absence, both Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams spoke on what that mean to the Rams' offense, while other members of the organization commented on Warner.
Matthew Stafford
“To be honest with you, I'm not sure that I've faced him when he hasn't played yet," stated Stafford. "I know what it's like facing him, I can tell you that. He’s as good a linebacker as there is in the league. His ability to cover up some of the stuff that they ask him to do in some of their middle field open coverages is second to none in the NFL."
"I think with both his ability to move, his understanding of what offenses are trying to do to attack him, all of that is at an elite level. The communication, the physicality, finishing off on plays and all those kinds of things are as good as it gets. Playing against any defense with Fred [Warner] on it is a huge challenge.”
Davante Adams
“Anytime you take Fred off the field, it's going to be different for sure," stated Adams. "They’re still the defense that they are. It’s the way that they’re coached. It’s the way that Fred has led them to be over there. No matter who's in there, we expect them to be able to play the same brand of football. Maybe not exactly like Fred would play, but guys are still going to be flying around.”
Puka Nacua
While Nacua didn't comment on Warner's impact directly, he did say he reached out to him when he suffered his injury. Nacua and Warner both attended BYU.
“Yeah, I shot him over text," stated Nacua. "I had seen the injury. There are some scary moments in the game of football and you never wish injury upon anybody because you know the dedication and the work that goes into season. I'm hoping for a speedy recovery for him. I know because of the person that he is, that he’s involved with his team and maybe getting some extra time with his kids. I'm sure there's a blessing in disguise there.”
Mike LaFleur
When asked about the 49ers' defense, the first thing LaFleur went to was the loss of Warner. LaFleur would coach against Warner during his stint as a 49ers' assistant from 2017-2020. Warner was drafted by the 49ers in 2018.
“They don't have one of the best linebackers to play over the last 10 years," stated LaFleur. "Obviously, he hasn't been in for 10, but it’s creeping up to there. Their style of play hasn't changed at all. What [49ers’ Linebacker] Fred [Warner] does from behind the scenes is as important as what he does in front of you guys on Sundays. He provides such a leadership and such a mentality of how he goes about not just coming out the tunnel on Sunday and playing, but the energy he provides on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, the energy he provides in the meeting room."
"That stuff carries over to these guys. You can see a lot of the same traits that Fred had as a young guy that he's instilling into this line backing core unit. Yeah, he’s not out there. Yeah, you want to play a team when they have their best players because that's what this league is about, but his presence is definitely still felt there for sure.”
