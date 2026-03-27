Rams Can Only Benefit From Ty Simpson Buzz

For only the second time in the Les Snead and Sean McVay ERA, the Los Angeles Rams will have a first-round pick. That is shocking to say because these two have been with the Rams organization for a long time. That says that they have been a successful, great team together.

These two have got something special going on in Los Angeles, and they want to bring another Super Bowl to Los Angeles. That is the goal for next season, and they are eyeing it once again in SoFi Stadium.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The Rams have had a great offseason, and it could get even better by who they take with the 13th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. But will the Rams be making that pick? That still remains to be seen, because he has seen the Rams trade picks left and right over the years.

This year's draft, they could be looking to trade that pick to add more, and that is because of the stock rising for one of their prospect. The Rams could benefit from this rise the most out of all the NFL teams.

Apr 23, 2019; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay address the media at a press conference at Cal Lutheran University prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Shock Rise for Rams Prospect

Quarterback prospect Ty Simpson, out of the University of Alabama, has been talked about over the last few weeks as being the best quarterback in this draft class. That is still a tough debut, and some people do not think that is the case at all. It all depends on who you are talking to. But that does not take away from the fact that some teams are looking for quarterbacks like what they are seeing from Simpson. That could be all they need to call the Rams to move up in the draft board.

The Rams come into play because they are one team that could actually take Simpson with the 13th overall pick and have their quarterback of the future. The Rams could take Simpson because veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford could be playing his last season in the NFL next year. And having Simpson develop under Stafford is something the Rams could want.

March 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Quarterback Ty Simpson throws during Pro Day in the Hank Crisp Indoor Practice Facility at the University of Alabama. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That is where other teams will be calling the Rams, and the Rams could get more picks. The Rams are going to benefit from it the most. Teams are going to believe that the Rams are going to take Simpson, and that could make the offers ones that the Rams cannot revise. That is something to keep looking at as we get closer to draft night in less than a month.