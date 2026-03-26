One Perfect Draft Fit for Rams Following Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams had another great offseason in free agency. They knew exactly what they wanted to do, and they executed their plans well. That is why the Rams are a team that is always a top contender every year. The Rams will be the favorites entering next season.

They got a lot of good pieces on their team that will be coming back next season, and they are adding to that by revamping their defense at the cornerback position. They are in lockdown now, and they are not done.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams wanted to make sure they did not have any problems in the secondary like they did last season. They got off to a quick start when they signed free agent cornerback Jaylen Watson from the Kansas City Chiefs.

That was after the Rams made a trade that brought the top cornerback in the league to Los Angeles in the form of Trent McDuffie, who was playing alongside Watson in Kansas City. Now those two will be looking to give the Rams the edge and bring a Super Bowl victory.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Those moves right there have now set up what the Rams could potentially do in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, with it being the Rams, you do not know what they are gonna do until they actually do it. But the one thing that is for sure is that they are the best drafting team, and they will be making a pick that will likely turn into another star player in this league. That is what the Rams do, and everyone else has been trying to play catch-up with them for a long time.

The Rams have so many options with the 13th overall pick, and they will go with the player that they believe will help them win right now and in the future. General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay have been doing this for years, and this will be one of the few drafts where they actually have a first-round pick. When you give a team a first-round pick, and they are the best drafting team, all eyes are going to be on them when they make the pick.

Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Arizona Wildcats during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Daniel Flick of Sports Illustrated gave his post-free agency mock draft, and he has the Rams adding another offensive weapon.

13. Los Angeles Rams (from Atlanta): Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

"After addressing cornerback needs through free agency and the trade market, the Rams can give quarterback Matthew Stafford a new weapon as they gear up for another run at a title. Tyson, the draft’s best receiver entering the year, may be the best route runner in the class, and he’s dynamite after the catch."

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With Davante Adams getting futher in his career, the Rams will need to prepare for the future at receiver sooner than later. Puka Nacua will hit big money soon, which means that future will likely have to be a receiver on a small rookie deal ... like Jordyn Tyson.