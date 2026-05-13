The Rams May Have Hard Schedule in 2026, but Here’s What Really Matters

The Los Angeles Rams consistently have one of the more difficult schedules in the NFL and 2026 will be no different. Based on opponent Super Bowl odds, the Rams have the second-hardest schedule. Using projected win totals, Los Angeles has the fifth-hardest schedule. While it’s not the most accurate measurement, their schedule ranks as the 13th-hardest based on opponent win percentage from 2025..

On top of the Rams having a difficult schedule, they are also projected to be one of the most-traveled teams in the NFL. They are projected to travel 34,847 miles in 2026 which is the second-most in the NFL behind the San Francisco 49ers. For reference, the Rams will travel 15,842 miles to get to Melbourne, Australia and back. The Carolina Panthers are projected to travel 8,740 miles for the entire season.

BREAKING: The 32 NFL teams travel 628,873 miles this season. That equals 25.2 trips around the circumference of the Earth, or 2.63 times the distance to the Moon.



Six teams will travel more than the distance around the earth the equator - 24,901 miles.



Story In Comments 🔽 pic.twitter.com/0rTexrWD8n — Bill Speros (@billsperos) May 13, 2026

Both of these were mostly a given. The Rams play in the NFC West and with four games against the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, it’s going to inflate the strength of schedule. Being in Southern California, they are also going to always be one of the more traveled teams. The Rams will have three trips to the East Coast, which adds significantly to their mileage.

These are things that the Rams have learned to manage over the last decade under head coach Sean McVay. Since 2017, they have won 57.8 percent of their away games which is the fourth-best in that span.

Strength of schedule does matter to an extent. The New England Patriots had one of the easiest schedules in 2025, which helped them secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.. However, teams still have to be able to win those games. Had the Rams beaten the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers in the regular season, they still could have taken the top seed in the NFC despite the loss late in the year to the Seattle Seahawks.

NEW: NFL strength of schedule for 2026!



5 easiest schedules:



1️⃣ Lions

2️⃣ Saints

3️⃣ Bengals

4️⃣ Browns

5️⃣ Jets



5 hardest schedules:



2️⃣8️⃣ Rams

2️⃣9️⃣ Cowboys

3️⃣0️⃣ Panthers

3️⃣1️⃣ Dolphins

3️⃣2️⃣ Cardinals



1-32 with insight & analysis:https://t.co/iS1PFqfcxx — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 4, 2026

The Rams have shown throughout the McVay era that as long as they are healthy, they can compete with the best teams in the NFL. They were one of the healthiest teams in the NFL last season and made the NFC Championship Game. When the team was decimated by injuries in 2022, they struggled. They started 2023 and 2024 with injuries and had to dig themselves out of a hole to make the postseason.

There’s no doubt the Rams have a difficult schedule. They play the Seahawks and 49ers twice. Outside of their division, they play five other playoff teams. The Rams also play the Washington Commanders, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Kansas City Chiefs who will all be looking to get back to the playoffs. Additionally, the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders are all much improved.

If the Rams are going to give themselves a serious chance at the Super Bowl, they have to put themselves in a position to be playing home games late in the year. To make the Super Bowl last year, the Rams would have had to win three road playoff games. That’s an extremely difficult path no matter how good of a team you have. The Rams haven’t lost at home in the postseason since McVay’s first season in 2017.

In 2023, the Rams were the six seed and lost to the Detroit Lions. While they got a home playoff game in 2024, they lost in snowy conditions to the Philadelphia Eagles. The Rams won a cold playoff game last year in Chicago, but a third road playoff game in Seattle was always going to be difficult.

While the Rams were the fourth seed in 2021, they still managed to host two playoff games, including the NFC Championship Game. When they made the Super Bowl in 2018, they were able to get a bye week. In the seven-team playoff format, home field and the bye week are extremely important.

The Rams started last season 9-2 before going 3-3 down the stretch and losing their form. Again, the schedule may be difficult, but as long as the Rams are healthy, they’ve shown they can compete. It doesn’t matter who they play. With Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay, this is a team that can beat anybody.

For the Rams to make a deep run next season, they have to set themselves up well for when it matters. They have to avoid the slow starts that plagued them in 2023 and 2024 when they started 3-6 and 1-4. Losing to good teams is going to happen, but they have to beat the teams that they should and that they failed to do when it mattered last season.

If the Rams are going to be a championship team, they need to find the overall consistency to set themselves up well in January. At the end of the day, if the Rams are playing at SoFi in the playoffs, they can feel good about their chances at a second Super Bowl.

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