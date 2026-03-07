Rams Continue to Show Why They Stay Contenders Each Season

The Los Angeles Rams knew what their weakness was last season. It was on the defensive side at the back end of the defense. They are not happy with how the season ended last season, and that is because they know they should have been holding another Super Bowl Trophy.

Now this offseason, the Rams are not messing around about what they need to get back and have a different result next season. They want to win it all, and now they are putting themselves in the best position to do so.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Rams already surprised many and made a huge splash early this week when they went and traded for Trent McDuffie, who is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL. That will help the Rams have a shutdown cornerback on one side of the ball.

The Rams got it figured out in that area because they are not going to see the cornerback position like they did late last season. Huge upgrade for the Rams defense, and defensive coordinator Chris Shula is going to love him next season.

Apr 23, 2019; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay address the media at a press conference at Cal Lutheran University prior to the 2019 NFL Draft. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rams are going all in again

The Rams were not done for the week as they made another move on Friday, and that was re-signing their safety, Kam Curl. The Rams believe in Curl and believe he could be part of the Rams' secondary next season, which will look to be a no-fly zone. Curl was a seventh-round pick of the Commanders. Curl has been a staple for the Rams' defense the last two seasons, and he has made a name for himself with the help of the Rams' coaching staff.

The Rams are giving Curl a new three-year deal that is worth $36 million. Curl has earned that contract and will make sure he does everything to make this team better next season.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Kam Curl (3) acknowledges the crowd with safety Kamren Kinchens (26) after intercepting a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (not pictured) during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Rams are a team looking to win it all next season, and this week is just another offseason that other teams need to see why they are contenders every season. They are consistent in winning games and playing in the big ones. And here is the reason why. Whatever they need to get better at each offseason, that is what they do. They go after the players in areas that were weak the season before.

General manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay strike again. The Rams are not messing around, and they want to win it all next season.