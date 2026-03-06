Rams Might Not be Done at the Cornerback Position

The Los Angeles Rams once again surprised all the NFL teams and got the NFL world going earlier this week. The Rams traded for one of the top cornerbacks in the National Football League. The Rams went out and traded for cornerback Trent McDuffie.

McDuffie has been with the Kansas City Chiefs since the start of his NFL career. McDuffie has been a great cornerback for the last few seasons. Some say that McDuffie is the best at his respective position since getting drafted in the first round in 2022.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

The Rams are going all in on what they want to do next season, and that is winning another Super Bowl in their home stadium. The Rams had a huge need at the cornerback position, and as we have seen before, general manager Les Snead traded a first-round pick to get a player who is one of the best. That has been a theme for Snead and the Rams in the past, and the Rams trust Snead in making a move like this because they have been successful over the last few seasons.

The Rams are always looking at different ways of getting better this offseason, and adding McDuffie could just be a start. The Rams could be looking at making more moves this offseason in free agency and in the 2026 NFL Draft. If the Rams see a player that could make them better now, and they could go get them, that is what they are going to do. The Rams have the resources this offseason to get things done with the players they want to go after this offseason.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) on field against the Indianapolis Colts during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Rams could be looking to add another cornerback. That cornerback is McDuffie's former teammate, Jaylen Watson. The Rams could make it happen in free agency, and they will not have to give up any more draft capital. They could even go to McDuffie to get some intel on what he thinks of continuing to play with Watson next season.

Matt Verderame has the Rams as a fit for Watson in free agency.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during a joint practice against the New Orleans Saints at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

12. Jaylen Watson, CB, Chiefs

Projected contract: Three years, $54 million

Potential landing spots: Giants, Rams

" Watson is underrated nationally because he’s not one of the superstar names on the Chiefs, such as Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones or Trent McDuffie. However, Watson has been excellent over the past two years, totaling two interceptions and six passes defensed in 2025 while playing 96% of the snaps. He’ll get low-end, No. 1 corner money either in Kansas City or elsewhere. —MV"

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

