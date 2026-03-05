Rams 2026 Salary Cap Tracker: How Much Room Do They Have In Free Agency

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have enough money to make moves once free agency begins and could be making more moves to free up additional space as the franchise looks to win their second Super Bowl in the city they call home.

According to Over The Cap, the Rams have $27.4 million left in space for the 2025 season as of March fifth. This is due to their trade for Trent McDuffie. Below is a list of transactions the Rams have made and will be updated upon each move.

Rams Trade For Trent McDuffie

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (11) makes a catch against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) in the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Rams trade for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie. McDuffie, currently on his fifth-year option, is a $13.6 million hit on the cap. That number will not change as it's a fully guaranteed year.

“I think both ways," stated Rams GM Les Snead on possessing two first round picks in regards to Matthew Stafford's future. "Both equations are open. You have to go through that and weigh that. At the end of the day, whatever we do with the picks we have whether it's the first rounders, whether it's the ‘day two-ers’, whether it's future picks, we try to use them on a player that's going to give us an edge and make an impact. As you said, we like to call it an edge. What edge does that player give this version of the Rams?”

The Rams used their 29th overall pick as part of the deal to land McDuffie.

Free Agency Vs The Draft

Earlier this week, Rams general manager Les Snead spoke about the Rams' approach to free agency and how that impacts their approach to the NFL Draft.

“Just as you asked the question, I think the part that we don't know is…here's what we know, we identify players in the draft but you're not necessarily certain if they're going to be there when you pick. A lot of times, our macro philosophy is if we can use free agency to not be desperate in the draft, we more than likely will be better drafters because we're not reaching and we're not desperate. We're not going in there with a major void or major hole that has to be filled. That's usually the approach."

Jul 23, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during training camp at Loyola Marymount University.

"It’s not always the case, but we would love to approach it where when the draft starts that Thursday night that we could pencil in a starting lineup or an opening day batting order on paper. At that point in time, we could get through that game. We could be competitive in that game. We'd like to be able to say ‘We'd have a chance to win that game more times than not.’ Then we use the draft to improve from there but not necessarily be desperate going into the draft. There's a possibility that desperation could cause you to make ‘less than decisions’ in the draft.”

