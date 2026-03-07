Darious Williams' Time Is Over But His Impact Is Everlasting

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams learned that Super Bowl-winning cornerback Darious Williams would be retiring from the NFL. While the move did come as a surprise, Williams is a veteran player who was likely to get released due to the financial nature of the team in accordance with Williams' age and production.

While I did expect Williams to explore options in free agency, he's calling time after a redemptive 2025. Here's an inside look at why the franchise loves Williams.

Darious Williams: Any Place, Any Time

When Williams entered the 2025 NFL season, he was regarded as a player who would be the Rams' starting cornerback duo with Ahkello Witherspoon. That ended up not being the case as the team used a three-man rotation of Witherspoon, Emmanuel Forbes , and Cobie Durant with Williams staying on the bench.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) runs the ball after an interception against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

That policy lasted for a little over one game as Witherspoon suffered an injury that pressed Williams into service and after Elic Ayomanor started whopping the Rams, Williams was tasked with shutting him down, something he did without an issue.

That's who Darious Williams is. The guy you call when the enemy is at the gate. Through press conferences and personal conversations, I've spoken to Sean McVay, Chris Shula, and Aubrey Pleasant about Williams and they all say the same thing.

Complete professional, always prepared, always ready. The Rams felt they had four starters at the position and Williams proved that to be true as his usage continually rotated, while he dealt with injuries as well.

Williams was dealt a bad hand this season. There is no doubt about it but Williams took it in stride in the exact way when he went undrafted in 2018. Williams was signed as a UDFA to the Baltimore Ravens, making the 53-man roster, only to be waived weeks later once Jimmy Smith returned from injury.

The Rams then picked Williams up and despite players like Marcus Peters, Jalen Ramsey, Nickell Robey-Coleman, Aqib Talib, Troy Hill, Sam Shields, and others being the main parts of the roster during the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Williams kept his head down and earned a starting position, eventually becoming one of the select few to start in a Super Bowl.

Despite three different defensive coordinators in three years, Williams never waivered and he eventually became a champion, setting up a massive pay day with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He then helped them win their first division title and playoff game since the 2017 season.

Williams would return to the Rams in 2024, helping them capture their first division title since Williams left in 2021. Now, Williams leaves football with tens of millions in career earnings, new additions to his family, the respect of the franchise that made him, and the love of his teammates.

For a player who was always ready to lay it on the line, he heads off towards the sunset knowing that regardless of place or time, his guys always knew what he was about. Arguably the greatest honor any player could earn.