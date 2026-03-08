Three Interesting Facts About Retiring Rams Cornerback Darious Williams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced that cornerback Darious Williams is retiring from the NFL. With Williams set to ride off, here are three interesting facts about the Super Bowl champion.
1. Williams Is The Only Rams Cornerback to Start Under All Four of McVay's Defensive Coordinators
Along with John Johnson and Troy Reeder, Williams played under Wade Phillips, Brandon Staley, Raheem Morris, and Chris Shula, starting games for all four defensive minds. Williams started to breakthrough under Phillips, broke into the starting lineup permanently, playing second fiddle with Jalen Ramsey as a member of Staley's unit, which finished as the NFL's best scoring defense.
He would win a Super Bowl under Morris, setting up his massive pay day from the Jacksonville Jagauars. He would return in 2024, helping Shula find his footing on his way to winning the NFC West for a third time, while making the playoffs in those two seasons.
2. Williams Played a Critical Role In Multiple Playoff Runs
While Williams did not factor into the Rams' 2018 playoff run, he was a member of the franchise's runs in 2020, 2021, 2024, and 2025. He also helped engineer the Jacksonville Jaguars dramatic 2022 turnaround in which they won the NFC South, defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round for the franchise's first playoff win since 2017, and then took the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs to the limit in the Divisional Round.
With the Rams, Williams started in Super Bowl LVI, competed in two NFC Championship Games, and was on the roster for three of Sean McVay's four divisional titles. It should also be noted that the Rams went through their worst run under McVay when Williams was playing in his native Jacksonville.
3. Williams' Path to the NFL Is Wild
Whatever anyone says about Williams, no one is able to say he didn't earn his spot in the league. Williams played one year in division three football, had to leave due to a family issue, attempted to walk on at UAB and failed. He then tried again and got a roster spot. UAB then dropped football as a sport, forcing Williams into the workforce before UAB brought back football.
Williams would explode onto the scene, earning All-Conference honors, but went undrafted in 2018. He was then picked up by the Baltimore Ravens, making the roster, only to be waived weeks later to bring back Jimmy Smith. Williams was then claimed by the Rams as their sixth cornerback, and by the end of his first tenure with Los Angeles, he was starting in the Super Bowl next to Jalen Ramsey. That's a path worth recognition.
