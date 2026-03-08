Three Interesting Facts About Retiring Rams Cornerback Darious Williams

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams announced that cornerback Darious Williams is retiring from the NFL. With Williams set to ride off, here are three interesting facts about the Super Bowl champion.

1. Williams Is The Only Rams Cornerback to Start Under All Four of McVay's Defensive Coordinators

Along with John Johnson and Troy Reeder, Williams played under Wade Phillips, Brandon Staley, Raheem Morris, and Chris Shula, starting games for all four defensive minds. Williams started to breakthrough under Phillips, broke into the starting lineup permanently, playing second fiddle with Jalen Ramsey as a member of Staley's unit, which finished as the NFL's best scoring defense.

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula at press conference during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He would win a Super Bowl under Morris, setting up his massive pay day from the Jacksonville Jagauars. He would return in 2024, helping Shula find his footing on his way to winning the NFC West for a third time, while making the playoffs in those two seasons.

2. Williams Played a Critical Role In Multiple Playoff Runs

While Williams did not factor into the Rams' 2018 playoff run, he was a member of the franchise's runs in 2020, 2021, 2024, and 2025. He also helped engineer the Jacksonville Jaguars dramatic 2022 turnaround in which they won the NFC South, defeated the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card Round for the franchise's first playoff win since 2017, and then took the eventual Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs to the limit in the Divisional Round.

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) points to the heavens as place kicker Riley Patterson (10) gets a hug from teammate cornerback Darious Williams (31)after Patterson's game winning field goal against the Chargers. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Los Angeles Chargers in their first round playoff game Saturday, January 14, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars trailed 27 to 7 at the half but came back to win the game 31 to 30. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] | Bob Self/The Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Rams , Williams started in Super Bowl LVI, competed in two NFC Championship Games, and was on the roster for three of Sean McVay's four divisional titles. It should also be noted that the Rams went through their worst run under McVay when Williams was playing in his native Jacksonville.

3. Williams' Path to the NFL Is Wild

Whatever anyone says about Williams, no one is able to say he didn't earn his spot in the league. Williams played one year in division three football, had to leave due to a family issue, attempted to walk on at UAB and failed. He then tried again and got a roster spot. UAB then dropped football as a sport, forcing Williams into the workforce before UAB brought back football.

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) reaches for a pass against Los Angeles Rams cornerback Darious Williams (31) at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images