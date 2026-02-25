Rams Have to Make This Crucial Decision on Emmanuel Forbes' Future

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have to decide on what their future will look like with Emmanuel Forbes this fall, and one NFL writer believes the future could be drawing to a close.

The Rams and Emmanuel Forbes

This offseason the Rams must decide on Forbes' fifth-year option. A 2023 first round pick, Forbes was claimed by the Rams after being waived by the Washington Commanders, keeping his option intact.

Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine believes the Rams will decline his fifth-year option.

"Not many draft experts expected Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes to be the second cornerback off the board in 2023," wrote Valentine. "Forbes was excellent in coverage and a ball hawk, snagging 13 interceptions in three seasons with the Bulldogs, but his size and build were difficult to project. Forbes was in the 0th percentile for weight among cornerbacks, and there were concerns whether he could hold up against some of the bigger receivers in the NFL."



Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) warms up prior to a game against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

"Forbes’ stint with the Commanders didn’t last long. He recorded a 50.9 PFF grade in his rookie campaign and played just six games in 2024 before the Commanders parted ways with Forbes. Eventually, Forbes ended up with the Rams near the end of 2024 and played a real role for the defense in 2025."



"His 53.8 PFF grade was the highest of his career, and Forbes tallied 13 pass breakups, tied for the fourth-most in the NFL. Yet, his 713 yards allowed in coverage were the sixth-most. Forbes was excellent at times and the best cornerback on the Rams’ roster, but still someone who could be beaten downfield. The Rams will likely aggressively target cornerbacks in free agency and the draft, which means Forbes could be on the outside looking in."

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA: Los Angeles Rams cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (1) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.

According to Over the Cap, Forbes' fifth-year option is valued at $11,971,000 fully guaranteed.

“We're well aware that's a possibility to check the box or not," stated Rams general manager Les Snead. "In terms of Emmanuel, he was someone that was released. We felt based on how we viewed him coming out, that it would be a nice experiment to bring in. Similar to all the players we do. A lot of times when they first get here, I call it the first day of school. They don't know anyone."

Dec 29, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) blocks a Atlanta Falcons field goal and returns it for a touchdown during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

"They're not really sure of the system. We put them in. They dive in. If they care, they evolve. He's definitely someone who's shown the willingness to learn our system and to try to execute it to the best of his ability on game days.”

Multiple members of the Rams ' coaching staff, as well as multiple players, have praised Forbes for his commitment to the team, his daily effort, and his rise in play last season. Forbes also has a close relationship with star defender Jared Verse.

