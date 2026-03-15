Rams' Davante Adams Buzz Doesn't Pass Smell Test

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were involved in talks to trade for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown and while those talks did not amount to anything, it's being alledged that the franchise was willing and could still be willing to move one of their biggest stars this offseason.

Florio Makes Massive Claim

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio states that the Rams are willing to trade Davante Adams and were discussing trading Adams during their talks for Brown. It's unclear if Adams was involved in talks for Brown straight up or if Adams would be dealt to make cap space for Brown's massive deal.

"Per a league source, the Rams — while talking about a possible trade for Brown — were pursuing the possibility of trading Adams," wrote Florio.



Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a catch against Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

"The Rams presumably were hoping to get a deal done by today, when a fully-guaranteed $6 million roster bonus came due. And the payment of the bonus likely means they’ll keep Adams and his $18 million base salary."



"Regardless, a week with a handful of interesting developments could have had two more: A.J. Brown traded to the Rams, and Davante Adams (the league leader in receiving touchdowns in 2025) traded to what would have been his fifth NFL team."

Hold The Phones

I'm not saying that Florio and/ or his source is wrong or is inaccurately reporting the realities of this situation, but if the Rams were to trade away Adams, it could hurt their reputation across the league with players, agents, and looming extensions.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Adams chose to come to the Rams because of Sean McVay and his vision. By moving Adams one year into a two-year deal, after Adams led the NFL in touchdown receptions would be seen as a betrayal of trust that goes beyond normal NFL business practices.

On top of that, Adams has publicly praised the Rams and their operation so to do this would make potential free agents question the franchise, potentially leading to greater guarantees for contracts.

Plus, the Rams are set to extend their 2023 draft class, which includes Puka Nacua, whom Adams has taken under his wing. If the Rams were willing to trade Adams, players on the final year of their deals could demand their extensions sooner rather than later, which could lead to training camp holdouts.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) prepare to take the field before the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

To be frank, the concept of trading Adams seems too out there for the Rams to even consider. While again, I'm not saying that Florio and/ or his source is lying or not presenting the complete facts, I would be surprised if any talks for Adams went beyond another team simply inquiring about Adams.

He's a beloved member of the team who has influence over the top people within the organization. This doesn't pass the smell test.