Davante Adams Earns Impressive Ranking After First Season in LA

Star wide receiver Davante Adams did not slow down one bit last season. In fact, Adams showed everyone why he is still among the best players in the National Football League.

Adams signed with the Los Angeles Rams last offseason, and he came to the Rams looking to continue his Hall of Fame career. He did just that, and he looks like he still has a lot to give on the field and will look to dominate once again next season with the Rams.

Last season, Adams led all wide receivers in touchdown grabs, and that was with him missing a few games at the end of the season. It was his third time doing that in his career, and it just adds to his amazing resume that he has put up so far in his career. Adams is all about owning his craft, and he will be doing more of that this offseason as he will look to get better and come back stronger to help this Rams team in 2026.

With his performances last season, Adams made the PFF 101 best players rankings for last season. This list has the best of the best on it from last season, from every position, on both sides of the ball.

89. WR Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Adams operated as his team’s No. 2 wide receiver for the first time in several seasons, and he thrived in the role. His 84.8 PFF overall grade ranked ninth at his position, his highest mark since 2022. Adams led the league in receiving touchdowns (15), and quarterback Matthew Stafford generated a 106.8 passer rating when throwing his way, 19th among 80 qualifying wide receivers.

Adams made a huge difference for the Rams' offense last season, especially when the team got down into the red zone. Adams became the go-to player down in that zone. Adams is still the best route runner in the NFL, and that is what helps him get open and create space and madness for any defense. Adams will be looking to run it back with the Rams next season, as he is still looking to get to his first Super Bowl of his career.

Adams will have his MVP quarterback next season in veteran Matthew Stafford. Those two had amazing chemistry in their first season together. Adams will now get a whole offseason with Stafford, and that will make them and the Rams even better for next season.

