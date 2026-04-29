Rams NFL Draft Review: Immediate Starters, Sleepers, and Long-Term Bets

Every year, there’s a lot of recurring hype around each team’s draft class and the Los Angeles Rams are no different. However, the Rams’ roster is one of the best in the NFL and won’t ask a ton of their rookie class. Still, that doesn’t mean they won’t contribute at all or aren’t long-term bets that the Rams hope will pan out down the line.

Here’s a look at their year-one roles.

Immediate Starters

It may seem odd that the Rams didn’t draft any immediate starters, but it’s a testament to how strong the roster was entering the draft. This wasn’t a team that needed to fill any immediate holes. They had already done that earlier in the offseason by trading for Trent McDuffie and signing Jaylen Watson. Nobody that the Rams drafted 13th overall was going to step in and take a starting spot on the roster.

Sleepers

CJ Daniels

Tim Keenan III

Keagen Trost

One of my favorite picks of this draft class was CJ Daniels in the sixth round. It wouldn’t be surprising if Daniels comes in and has more impact as a rookie than anybody else the Rams drafted. He gives them exactly what they need at wide receiver behind Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Daniels should be an upgrade over Konata Mumpfield as he’s stronger at the catch point and better in contested-catch situations.

Trost is a reliable swing tackle option, but Tim Keenan is the player to watch. The Rams have had success with late-round nose tackles, drafting Sebastian Joseph-Day and Greg Gaines. Keenan is a prototypical nose tackle and will provide good depth behind Poona Ford.

Long-Term Bets

Ty Simpson

Max Klare

Both of the Rams’ early picks will be seen as long-term bets. Simpson doesn’t need an explanation. The Rams drafted him as the successor to Matthew Stafford and that may not happen for another two or three years.

There is a lot to like about Klare. However, he enters the team as the fifth tight end on the roster competing with Davis Allen. The Rams taking Max Klare serves two purposes. Last season, the Rams found success running their offense out of 12 and 13 personnel. Drafting Klare allows the Rams to lean into that more. Additionally, Colby Parkinson is in the last year of his contract and Tyler Higbee is getting older. The Klare selection signals that the Rams plan to use heavier tight end formations, but it’s also a pick for the future.

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