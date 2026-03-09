One Huge Question for Rams This Offseason

When you look back at the Rams from last season, you would say that the offense was not the problem for them. The offense was one of the best, if not the best in the NFL. They had an MVP quarterback in veteran Matthew Stafford.

They also had the receiving touchdown leader in veteran Davante Adams. Then, you look at potentially the best wide receiver, the league in Puka Nacua. And you cannot go without mentioning the running back Kyren Williams.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay walks into the stadium before the NFC Wild Card Round game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

That offense was great to watch, and it was a nightmare to play against for any opposing team. The Rams are bringing back all those players, and they are going to be even better.

Last year's season did not go the way they wanted, and they want to run it back with a different result this time around. The Rams' Super Bowl window is still there, but it could be closing, and you never know how fast or how long it could stay open. For the Rams, it is now.

Will Rams Address the Offense this offseason?

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

They want to be holding up that Super Bowl trophy next season when it is at SoFi Stadium. The Rams have already made some big moves this offseason to address their roster and the holes that they have.

That is not going to stop. If there is one thing we know about this Rams franchise over the last few years, it is that they are looking for different ways to get better, and they will do whatever they can to acquire a player to make them better.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Since the offense was not the problem for this team last year, does that mean that they will keep the whole offense the same and not make any moves on that side of the ball?

When you look at the Rams, they are a complete team. But they want to make the best run at it; that is why they address the areas they need, but offense is not one of them. We are going to have to see what they do on the offensive side.

Oct 21, 2017; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead (left) and coach Sean McVay on stage during NFL UK Live at The Mermaid London. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images