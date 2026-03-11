Ram Digest

How the Rams' Spot in the NFC West Shifted After Day 2 of Free Agency

The Los Angeles Rams addressed the fatal flaws that led to their loss in Seattle
Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald greets Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The latest series of roster moves by the Los Angeles Rams indicates that the team is aware of its faults and is putting everything on the line to chase a championship. With massive investments into the defensive back room, as well as the continuity on the other side of the ball, retaining the veterans who engineered the NFL's top passing offense last season.

The NFC West responded with moves of their own, as the defending Super Bowl champions retained playmaking speedster Rashid Shaheed, while the San Francisco 49ers added future Hall of Famer Mike Evans to their potent offense.

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay greets Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) after the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

However, it's becoming abundantly clear that the Rams are set to enter next season as the division's best team on paper due to their additions and lack of massive departures, compared to their rivals.

Here's why the powers that be are continuing to shift.

The Arms Race in the NFC West Intensifies

Super Bowl LX proved beyond a reasonable doubt that when the Rams and the Seahawks met in the NFC Championship game, those two sides would be the top two teams in the NFL last season. In fact, there's a clear argument to make that the 49ers were the third-best team in the league and, at worst, were fourth behind the Denver Broncos.

The Seahawks did lose in free agency as their championship title came with champagne costs as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker signed with the Chiefs, while edge defender Boye Mafe signed with the Bengals. Defensive back Coby Bryant signed with the Bears. However, retaining Shaheed was the most important thing they could do.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) forces a fumble from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The good news for the Rams is that despite all these additions, the team's latest investments went into the unit designed to stop them. The Rams have extended Quentin Lake and Kam Curl, while adding Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson to their secondary. Jaylen "Tank" McCollough and Kam Kinchens are about to hit their third-year peak and Josh Wallace proved he can play in this league last season when coming in for an injured Curl.

This secondary is only rivaled by the Seahawks' championship unit, a unit that already took a hit by the departing Bryant before cornerback Riq Woolen signed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With an MVP quarterback who torched this unit last season in Matthew Stafford and a receiver in Puka Nacua who had 21 catches, 330 yards, and three touchdowns in his last two contests in Seattle on offense, the fixes to the defense was the exact switch needed for Chris Shula to be more aggressive like he was against Sam Darnold when Darnold was with the Vikings. That will stop the Shanahan short passing attack as well.

That's why there's no excuse for the Rams not to win the NFC West this season.

