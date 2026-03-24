Former Rams Star Brandin Cooks is Right on the Money About Offseason Moves

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. When Brandin Cooks made his way to Los Angeles, the first round pick came with high expectations, especially after he helped the New England Patriots make the Super Bowl the year prior.

Cooks was as good as advertised and then some, using his intelligence and elite abilities to dominate during his tenure out west. Having kept tabs on his former team, Cooks recently spoke about the Rams , their recent moves, and why he's a fan of what the team is doing.

Cooks Praises The Rams' Current Strategy

During a recent appearance on Good Morning Football, Cooks, who helped the Rams reach the Super Bowl during the 2018 season, spoke on the team, praising their recent offseason moves as the NFL is set to have Los Angeles host the Super Bowl for the first time since 2021, the year the franchise won it all.

“What I love about the Rams is they’re going back to what the Rams do, and that’s forget them picks, stated Cooks. “I think Coach McVay understands that this window is closing for Matthew Stafford on his back nine. They’re pressed to win another one pretty soon because how much longer is Stafford going to play? We don’t know.”

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) warms up before the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Cooks also spoke about the Rams' offensive strategy and the impact Davante Adams had on a unit that struggled to score touchdowns once they entered the red zone.

“Having Davante Adams is so clutch,” stated Cooks. “Obviously, we know about Puka, being able to make those big plays out in the open field but once you get to the red zone, at the end of the day, it’s like, ‘All right, Davante, go win.’”

Is Cooks' Correct?

Yes to an extent. I agree wholeheartedly with what Cooks is saying. The window for Stafford is closing; they have the roster to win, and are at their best when they leverage draft picks for veteran talent once the roster looks to be in position to compete. Cooks knows this better than anyone, as he was once that player.

Aug 14, 2025; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks (10) talks with Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay during a joint practice at the Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That's not the problem. The problem is that the Rams always get countered in the critical moments of big playoff games. While the Rams have solved a major portion of the problem, it's now up to the coaching staff to use the resources at their disposal to run bold, uncharacteristic game plans that will hurt the opposition's ability to counter or make a play based on a read.

Demarcus Lawrence reading Kyren Williams' intention to leave the backfield in the NFC Championship Game sank the Rams' Super Bowl aspirations last season. No roster move changes that. Now, everything comes down to strategy.