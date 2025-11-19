Why the Rams Should Consider a Brandin Cooks Reunion
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are dealing with injuries to several pass catchers and on the day the team looks to use to prepare for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a once-beloved son of the organization is on the way to becoming a free agent.
The Injury Situation
Currently, Tutu Atwell is still on injured reserve and won't come off until at least next week while Xavier Smith has to clear concussion protocol. Also, Tyler Higbee is hurt as well.
“[Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith got the concussion," stated Sean McVay on Monday. "I think he's going to be okay. I talked to him last night and he sounded good. He has to go through the protocol. [Tight End Tyler] Higbee got his ankle rolled up on on the screen that we threw to [Wide Receiver] Puka [Nacua] on the third-and-15."
"He didn't come back in the game. He's so tough. We'll see how he's feeling. Sometimes those ankle injuries can either be better or they can end up being worse after the adrenaline wears off from the feeling in the game. We'll see once I get with Reggie about him. Those were the three guys that had injuries.”
Blast From the Past
A former Rams superstar is about to be a free agent if he clears waivers.
"Saints WR Brandin Cooks, who was a possible trade target before the deadline, had been released, sources say. The two sides agreed on this, and now heads to waivers," reported NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.
Cooks, 32, is a native of Stockton, California who played for the Rams from 2018-2019, helping the team secure winning seasons in his two years as well as a win in the 2019 NFC Championship Game.
While his production dramatically dropped in his second season, being one of several factors that led to his trade to the Houston Texans in 2020, both Cooks and Sean McVay reunited this offseason when the Saints and Rams participated in a joint practice in Carson, Ca.
While Cooks is older and doesn't have the speed of years before, there's an open role with the Rams that would allow Cooks to return to his home state and to a team in which he understands the culture and would automatically be part of a contender.
Cooks would allow the Rams to move bodies around as they deal with these injuries, as he knows the offense. If a deal is to be struck, Cooks would have to accept a reduced role but for a player at this point in his career, that would likely be the case wherever he goes next.
While Cooks has had documented knee issues that have limited him over the last few years, in 12 years as a professional, he's never played less than 10 games in a season.
Only time will tell if Cooks eventually makes his way to Los Angeles but while neither Cooks or the Rams have signaled that this is a move both sides are even considering, it is interesting that Cooks requested a release during the week his former team, a team he ran into a few weeks ago, suddenly has a vacancy in a job he's perfect for.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.