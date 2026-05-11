Rams 90-Man Roster Player Preview: What Does Davante Adams Have Left in the Tank?

The Los Angeles Rams made a big splash last offseason when they signed wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nacua. While Adams was an aging player, the Rams hoped to get the best version of the future Hall-of-Fame wide receiver before he declined. While the Rams considered trading Adams this offseason, it appears the two sides are moving forward in 2026.

Adams starts our player preview series before the start of the preseason.

2025 Season in Review

It was unlikely that the Rams were ever going to get Davante Adams in his prime. However, if they could get 80 percent of that, the signing would be seen as a success. Adams certainly wasn’t the same receiver who had four straight 1,000-yard seasons, but he did lead the NFL in touchdowns.

The connection from Matthew Stafford to Adams in the red zone was nearly unstoppable. Adams may not have been Calvin Johnson, but the two players were automatic inside the 5-yard line. Adams had 11 touchdowns inside the 10-yard line and finished with 14 touchdowns overall. His 13.2 yards per reception were also his most since 2022. While Adams had an issue with drops, tying for the most in the league with nine, he gave the Rams exactly what they needed on the outside.

Roster Battle

Adams won’t have much of a roster battle heading into the season. The question was always whether or not Adams would be back on the same contract, and that appears to be the case. The Rams could still look to trade Adams, but that seems unlikely. The Rams will hope to get the very best out of Adams for as long as they can and hope his hamstrings can hold up.

Three Plays On Tape

Play 1: Stafford and Adams Displayed Immediate Chemistry

Matthew Stafford and Davante Adams are hitting on these in Week 1....



Can't wait to see what they're doing in January. pic.twitter.com/33PM0OFeeM — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) September 9, 2025

One of the best parts of Adams’ game is his body control, especially on the outside. This is an area where he dominated in Green Bay. With a quarterback like Stafford, the Rams were able to maximize that part of Adams’ game in 2025. Adams and Stafford connected immediately on the back-shoulder throws along the sideline throughout the season.

Play 2: Adams Still Wins at the Line of Scrimmage

Davante Adams with the ridiculous 1-step jab release at the line 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Xol1KJdljA — Receiver School (@ReceiverSchool) December 15, 2025

An underrated aspect of the Adams signing was the experience that he brought to the wide receiver room. Adams’ influence showed up especially in Nacua’s game. AAdams may be older, but he still has one of the best releases in the NFL. That was evident as it started to rub off on the rest of the Rams’ receiver room.

Play 3: Rams Became Impossible to Defend in the Red Zone

Davante Adams has become nearly impossible to defend in the red zone. What do you even do here?



Rams draw it up with Adams in the slot. TE underneath forces the DB to go over the top. Adams has space to the sideline and it's an easy TD. pic.twitter.com/WMYWHejgLv — Blaine Grisak 💭 (@BGMediaOnSI) November 11, 2025

The Rams became nearly impossible to defend in the red zone during the 2026 season because of Adams. Adams opened up so many options. Adams could win on the back-shoulder fade and then as teams started to prepare for that, the Rams started hitting him inside on slants. When teams started to bracket him inside, they began using Adams to open up space for other players. Throughout the Sean McVay era, the Rams have struggled to score touchdowns in the red zone. They ranked seventh in the NFL last season in large part because of Adams.

Biggest Question: How Much Does Adams Have Left?

Heading into 2026, Adams will be 33 years old. In the history of the NFL, there have only been 19 receivers at 33 to have over 1,000 yards and only five to have more than 10 touchdowns in a season. There was a clear decline in Adams’ level last year and he struggled with a hamstring injury down the stretch. Ideally, the Rams are able to get the most out of Adams for as long as they can, but it’s certainly not guaranteed.

2026 Outlook/Role

As long as Adams is healthy, he will be the receiver opposite Puka Nacua in the Rams offense. It would be unrealistic to expect 14 touchdowns again from Adams. However, if the Rams can get 750 yards and eight touchdowns, that would still be a good season. Adams has said that Los Angeles is his last stop. One more Pro Bowl caliber season from Adams may be enough to get him a Super Bowl.

Chances of Making the Final Roster

Adams will undoubtedly make the Rams’ final roster. The big question will be whether or not Adams ends up in some sort of trade package. However, with trade talks breaking down, that seems unlikely at this point. Expect Adams on the team in 2026 and to once again have a big role.

Chances: 9.5/10

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