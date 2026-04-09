The Rams Have One Clear First-Round Direction

The most interesting team in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft is going to be the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have the 13th overall pick later this month, and most teams will be looking at them to see what they do with that pick.

Some teams might see the Rams as a team that could trade that pick away to another team and move down the draft, and they are going to get calls about that pick. Or the Rams could make a pick that turns the first round upside down.

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

For the most part, we are hearing that the Rams want to stay put at 13, but you never know if a team offers a package that is too good to pass up, the Rams could take it.

The Rams are a team that is set well going into next season, and they are a team that will be the favorites to win it all next season. The Rams are also the team that has been the best drafting team over the last few years. Whatever they do, you are going to look and say what they are up to.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) react after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rams Look to Add to Wide Receiver Room

If the Rams stay on put, many draft experts have them taking a wide receiver to add to the offense. If the Rams do that, they will be stacking up another offensive weapon. The Rams have a lot of different great weapons on offense, and this rookie could be the next if the Rams take a wide receiver. It would not make sense for the Rams if they were expecting to start that receiver right out of the gate. This is a receiver room that has two of the best in the game in Puka Nacua and Davante Adams.

It makes sense for the Rams if they are looking to bring in a receiver and develop them for the future. They got greats in that room that will be great mentors and be the leader who takes that rookie receiver under their wing and helps them develop. The Rams know how they want to execute their plan, and you cannot really question how they handle their first-round pick.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) reacts after scoring a touchdown with wide receiver Davante Adams during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images