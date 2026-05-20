Rams Remain a Team to Watch in AJ Brown Trade Rumors

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams and general manager Les Snead, it’s hard to rule them out from making a big trade. Earlier this offseason, the Rams traded the 29th overall pick to the Kansas City Chiefs to acquire cornerback Trent McDuffie. Additionally, they were a team that was deep in trade talks for wide receiver AJ Brown with the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tuesday, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo went on the Rich Eisen Show. “It was closer than it got with the Patriots. That was really close,” said Garafolo. “There was one point where, overnight, it sort of died. It was like, ‘Late one night, this could be going down by the next morning. You know what, there’s too many moving parts here.’”

The Rams were one of the rumored teams when it came to the AJ Brown trade and it’s a move that would have made sense. Davante Adams is getting older and dealt with hamstring injuries last season. Adams is also set to count for $28 million against the cap.

Around the same time of the Brown trade talks, the Rams confirmed that they had explored moving Adams. At the end of the day, the Rams felt it was best at the time to keep Adams. Said McVay, “If we felt like it was best for our team, we would have done that. But we didn't think it was best for our team."

That doesn’t mean that a move can’t or won’t happen in the future. While Brown remains with the Eagles, it has been assumed that he’ll be traded at some point this summer. The date to watch here is June 1. According to Over The Cap, if the Eagles traded Brown now, they would eat $43.4 million in dead money while saving $20.1 million. However, if they wait until after June 1, the dead money is just $16.3 million.

On the Rams’ side, trading Adams now would result in $8 million in dead money whereas waiting until after June 1 would cost just $4 million and save $24 million. Over the past few seasons, the Rams have tried to keep their future cap as clean as possible and avoided taking on a lot of dead money. Trading Brown after June 1 could be more affordable for both teams.

Another aspect of this is the Puka Nacua situation. Nacua is in the final year of his rookie deal. This isn’t to say that the Rams would explore trading Nacua. However, there is some future uncertainty in terms of whether or not the Rams feel comfortable giving him a large contract extension.

Nacua has been at the center of multiple off-field controversies within the last year. Nacua went on a livestream from the team locker room last season and criticized NFL officiating while appearing on Adin Ross’ podcast. He proceeded to try and bring Ross into the facility before the Week 16 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Nacua also checked into a rehab facility earlier this offseason after a woman alleged that he bit her on the shoulder.

If the Rams are going to make a heavy investment in Nacua with a contract that exceeds $40 million per year, they will want to be sure that the star wide receiver is someone they can rely on to not be in those situations.

While the Rams may have been out on AJ Brown earlier this offseason, Garafolo noted that it is a conversation that could be revisited. “They could come back in at this point and say, look, where are we, look at this team that we’ve assembled this offseason and we’re willing to kind of go for it here,” said Garafolo. “Does he wind up being a Ram? It’s tough for me to say at this point, but I wouldn’t be the least surprised.”

The Rams are also one of the few teams that could make this caliber of a move, but so are the New England Patriots. They have $20.1 million in cap space compared to the Patriots’ $31 million. If the Rams do try to re-engage in trade talks for Brown, the Eagles can use the Patriots as leverage.

At the very least, Brown isn’t a player that can be ruled out as a potential trade option. He’ll only be 29 heading into the season and would be able to play more freely within the Rams offense. With the Eagles, Brown is asked to primarily win on the outside as that’s where Jalen Hurts’ strengths are. However, Matthew Stafford has the entire field at his disposal.

The Rams may have backed out of the Brown trade at the 11th hour earlier this offseason, but a move could still happen. Snead is one of the few general managers who is willing to make this type of trade. Both teams should have more flexibility after June 1, which could put Brown back on the table for the Rams. Even if nothing happens, the Rams being close to a deal says a lot about how they are treating this Super Bowl window.

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