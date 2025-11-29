How Sean McVay is Preparing Rams For Latest Road Test

The Los Angeles Rams will be tested once again on the road as they travel across the country to face off the Carolina Panthers. This is going to be a good test for the Rams, who are looking to not only stay on top of the NFC West but on top of the whole NFC and keep their No. 1 seed.

That is one challenge for the Rams this week. For a West Coast team, it is never easy for a team to travel all the way to the other side of the country and play an early game.

For the Rams, they will be prepared, and the coaching staff, led by head coach Sean McVay, has done a great job of making sure they put their players in the best position to be successful when they are on the road. This team knows that they will have to do extra things, but it is all about winning and making sure they are putting the team first. It is a challenge, but when they take care of the travel the best way they can, that makes the game better, and it is something you go into feeling great about.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay congratulates cornerback Cobie Durant (14) after an interception for a touchdown in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rams Facing Challenges in Carolina

The Rams will be facing a team that is trying to keep its playoff hopes alive. That is something you do not face at the beginning of the season or against a team that is already out of playoff contention. But for the Rams, they will have the challenge of putting the Panthers' playoff hopes to rest this season. This is a game that the Rams will be the favorite in, but they know they still have to show up and play good football and play the way they want and with the game plan they have in place.

"Athleticism, escapability. I mean, you look at him, and he has always been a dynamic, athletic, and for a guy that can move, he can manipulate the pocket, he can change his arm slot, and then he is able to keep his eyes downfield off schedule," said Rams head coach Sean McVay about Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. "I think it is pretty cool some of the things he has been through. A lot more good than some challenging moments, but I think that says a lot about him."

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) drops back to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

"We got respect for him, and we got to do a great job of keeping him contained, and they have got some real weapons, and they do a good job of accentuating those guys' skill sets."

Don't miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.