Rams Make it Clear Who the MVP Should Be This Season

The Los Angeles Rams are rolling right now. They are the team to beat not only in the NFC but in the whole National Football League. The Rams have been playing the best football out of all the teams this season, and the consistency is hard to do for any team and they are doing just that right now. They have clearly shown why they are the best, and they just want to stay in the moment. That is something head coach Sean McVay always talks about with his team.

One player who has been great for the Rams all season has been Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Stafford has been the best player for this team all season and the best quarterback in the league. Stafford is in a rhythm right now that is unstoppable. He is playing his best he has in his long and great career, and he wants to win another Super Bowl with the Rams. Right, he is trying to be the best player and teammate for his team.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) stands on the field for an interview after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Stafford's Teammates Back Him for MVP

"He's playing like the most valuable player in the league," wide receiver Davante Adams said, via ESPN. "You can see it in the numbers, the way he's taking command of the huddle and the offense, the way he and Sean (McVay) put things together and work throughout the week together to put together a good product for us. Just all around. I mean, he's a great leader and obviously knows how to put points on the board and keep this offense moving."

"When you got a quarterback like that, like a first-ballot Hall of Famer, where you just know he's going to go out there, he's going to put up points, it makes it easy on us," pass rusherJared Verse said. "But we know every time we come down to the sideline, we can take a little breather, we can take a little breath. And we just got to go out there and hold them down."

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) sets to pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"He's a fine wine. He's just getting better with age," McVay said. "I think he's going to play for about 10 more years."

Stafford has put on a show all season for all the fans. He is leading his team right now to the No. 1 seed in the NFL and will continue to put his team and teammates in the best position to win every game from here on out.

