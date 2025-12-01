Rams' Kam Curl On Verge of First Major NFL Accolade

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of players who are getting top votes to go to the Pro Bowl but for one player, his dreams of etching his name into NFL history are only a little over a month away from becoming reality.

Curl's a Popular Man

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Kam Curl is the leading man in votes for the league's strong safeties, as the tallies are coming in for the 2025 Pro Bowl Games Fan Vote, as of December 1st. Curl, who leads Brian Branch, has never been to the Pro Bowl before and is quickly working towards his first major honor as a professional.

Curl , who flashed as a rookie with the Washington Commanders, was thought to be a flash-in-the-pan type of player. Upon coming to the Rams, Curl has not just found his form again but has taken his game to a new level, adapting to a role that emphasizes his versatility as a player and his natural strengths as a person.

Curl's work has allowed the Rams to play as the single high safety and as an in-the-box defender, giving the opposition countless new and confusing pre-snap looks.

Sean McVay

Earlier this season, I asked Rams head coach Sean McVay if there were any surprises from his safeties in terms of their top play. McVay made sure to mention Curl's name on multiple occasions.

“I don't know that it's anything I wasn't expecting," stated McVay. "I think there's a lot of continuity. You look at the guys that are playing the most, our top four safeties when you're looking at ‘Q’ [Safety Quentin Lake] [Safety]Kam[Curl], ‘Kich’ [Safety Kam Kinchens] and ‘Tank’ [Safety Jaylen McCollough], those guys have all played. They're really comfortable. I think [Safeties Coach Chris] Beake and [Defensive Backs Coach] Aubrey [Pleasant] do such a good job."

"I was so pleased for Kam Curl. I thought Kam Kinchens had some plays ‘opps’ [opportunities]. He's so hard on himself. He'll want to make some of those picks, but he had some good concept triggers. Quentin Lake is so valuable. ‘Tank’ McCollough just does such an excellent job being able to play some different roles. What a play made on the screen where he is able to fight through and knife through traffic and make a great play on [Jonathan] Taylor. Kam Curl making two big picks. I thought he was great in run support. Nothing really surprising. I’m just really proud and pleased with the way that that group has continued to progress.”

Chris Shula

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula also spoke highly of Curl earlier this season.

“He's just playing good, clean football," stated Shula. "He's always tackled great. We’ve always thought he could play really good in the deep part of the field. It was good to see him high point those balls and come down with a few. He’s been tackling. He's been communicating. He's playing at a really high level so we're really excited about him.”

