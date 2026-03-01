Rams 2025 Offseason Failure Comes Back To Haunt Them

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. During the 2025 NFL offseason, the Los Angeles Rams were engaged in trade talks with the Miami Dolphins for Jalen Ramsey. A move never materialized due to financial issues, but for a Rams defense that thrives on the versatility of its defenders, a recent report details just how much the team missed out.

Ramsey Has Redefined His Career

Pro Football Focus' Daire Carragher states that Ramsey is the most versatile player in the league.

"Ramsey was the only defender to play at least 100 snaps at free safety, in the box, as a slot corner and as an outside corner in the 2025 season," stated Carragher.

"At 31 years old, Ramsey’s role was completely reshaped by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Once a player confined to the perimeter with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, Ramsey’s 10,000 snaps worth of NFL experience has unlocked a new version of one of the league’s most established defensive backs."

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) finds himself at the center of a skirmish before being ejected in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. The Bengals lost 34-12. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Ramsey has always been a wholly underrated run defender and tackler. In this new diversified role, his ability to impact the run game has flourished. Ramsey registered a PFF run-defense grade above 80.0 for the fourth time in five seasons. He missed just 5.4% of his tackles — both a career low and the fourth-lowest of all eligible safeties this past season."

"Now entering the final stretch of his career, Ramsey has prolonged his playing days thanks to this transition, which asks less of his athleticism and more of his football-savvy head."

Why The Rams Missed Out

Ramsey's work on the outside would've been useful as both Emmanuel Forbes and Cobie Durant struggled to defend against big-bodied wide receivers. As a part of the Rams' three-man rotation, Ramsey could have rotated on the outside for specific matchups, while being able to roam in different formations as a safety or dimebacker.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) after the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

When Quentin Lake went out with an injury, the hole was so evident that the Rams had Durant rotating in at nickel just to give a unique look. Ramsey's coverage abilities could have given a player like Jaylen McCollough more opportunities to attack the line of scrimmage, allowing Chris Shula to bring heat from all angles. Plus, Chris Shula would've had both Lake and Ramsey on the field, being able to successfully disguise coverages, giving more time for the pass rush to get home.

While the move would've been nearly impossible due to the financial restrictions attached to the trade, one has to wonder if Ramsey would've been the difference in the NFL Championship Game.

