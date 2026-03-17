Rams Mailbag: Questioning the Future After An Offseason of Change

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The fans of the Los Angeles Rams continue to have questions about what the team is doing this offseason so let's dive into them.

Why did Snead pay Tutu Atwell 10 million while Miami just paid him 1?? At that price why not resign him??

The reason the Rams didn't re-sign Atwell this year is due to his inability to contribute on Special Teams and the lack of a need for him on offense. Xavier Smith, who's remarkably cheaper, already does everything Atwell does and it's likely it would have taken more than $1 million for the Rams to retain him.

Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tutu Atwell (5) runs for a touchdown on an 88 yard pass play in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Atwell's return to Florida means more than his salary. He gets to play for his hometown, in front of his family, in a state with no income tax. Besides, even if the Rams paid him $2 million, it would have been $2 million down the drain, given what we have seen from both parties over the last two seasons. That $10 million was more for Atwell's brain and football IQ than for his production.

Can’t imagine Ethan Evans is kept at his current $3MM+ Any insight here?

The Rams have not said anything publicly on Evans and a looming extension, but one is very likely. Evans is an excellent punter when given tools to succeed. Considering those tools are a proper snap and the confidence that the opposition won't be in his face as soon as he gets the snap, there's no reason not to pay him.

Jan 18, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Los Angeles Rams placekicker Harrison Mevis (92) celebrates with punter Ethan Evans (42), offensive tackle David Quessenberry (68) and tight end Davis Allen (87) after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Chicago Bears during overtime of an NFC Divisional Round game at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

The Rams have already made Joe Cardona the second-highest paid long snapper in the league (in terms of average annual value) and gave him a fully guaranteed, multi-year deal. Considering an extension for Evans costs around $4 million a season, if not a little more, it's a matter of time. His deal is likely the easiest to complete regarding extensions for the class of 2023, so that helps him out too.

Any insight on an official draft party Brock?

Not yet. While the business and football operations side of the Rams are two separate entities, they operate on the same schedule. Expect any announcements to coincide with the team ramping up draft preparations. Considering the draft isn't until next month, just wait a few weeks.

Nov 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead, CEO Tony Pastoors and Owner/Chairman Stan Kroenke on the field following the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Again, nothing is confirmed, but I've spoken to several members of the organization who are involved with marketing, I even have a very cool piece coming out about their efforts soon, and they want to strike while the iron's hot regarding the team's growing popularity and expanding fan base. What this will look like remains to be seen, but there's a desire to do things that will be beneficial to exposing their brand this upcoming season. As I look into this, I will keep you updated.