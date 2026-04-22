One Thing the Rams Cannot Afford to Get Wrong in the NFL Draft

When it comes to the Los Angeles Rams and the 2026 NFL Draft, there isn’t much they could do that would be worth getting upset over. It’s a testament to the overall strength of the roster and how flexible they can be over draft weekend.

The Rams are entering the draft without any glaring needs. Any pick they make will be with the future in mind, but also with a player who can give them an immediate edge. It’s a unique spot to be in and one that teams strive for.

However, that’s not to say that the Rams can’t get it wrong. Back in 2021, the Rams drafted Tutu Atwell ahead of Creed Humphrey. While the Rams still managed to win a Super Bowl that season, it put them in a place where they were looking to upgrade at center a year later while Atwell struggled to find a role in the offense.

Even in the case that the Rams do the unpopular thing and take Ty Simpson at 13, would that be considered getting it wrong? If the Rams have enough conviction in Simpson as a potential starter, they should take him. The quarterback position isn’t one to play around with. If the Rams believe they have found their guy, Simpson at 13 makes sense.

While many want the Rams to keep their 2027 draft capital as they may need to target a quarterback, that may not be a mistake either. A big move that the Rams could make is trading up for a player like Jeremiyah Love inside the top five. However, that type of move would take a 2027 first-prick to do so, it’s a lofty price, but not something to fret over..

It’s true that the 2027 quarterback class is going to be good. At the same time, the rest of the league is also aware of this. Let’s say that the Rams make the NFC Championship Game again or win the Super Bowl. They would be picking somewhere in the 29-32 range. If the 2027 quarterback class works out, which one of Arch Manning, Dante Moore, Julian Sayin, and LaNorris Sellers are dropping outside of the top 15? If the answer is none, which of the New York Jets, Cleveland Browns, or Arizona Cardinals would trade out of the opportunity to draft a franchise quarterback?

A first-round pick inside the top 15 in 2027 is going to be highly valuable. That doesn’t mean that there won’t be good talent at the end of the first round, but it may not be as likely as some expect it to be to draft a top quarterback.

If there is one thing that the Rams can’t afford to get wrong in this draft, it is having a mindset that this draft class doesn’t matter. The Rams are in position to make a luxury pick or two, but they still have to be able to fill out the depth of the roster. In 2021, the Rams took a chance on Tutu Atwell and later on selected a tight end hybrid in Jacob Harris.

Atwell and Harris were either role-specific players or players that needed significant development. In Harris’ case, it was both. Similar players in this draft would be Zachariah Branch and Eli Stowers. While the Rams are in position to make those types of luxury picks, missing on those picks can set the team back from a depth standpoint.

The Rams need to learn from those past mistakes and find players who fit the current roster. While it may not be a flashy pick, drafting offensive line depth could pay dividends late in the season. Taking a tight end or defensive back that can play special teams would help improve a unit that struggled mightily at times.

Again, there isn’t a lot that the Rams could do that would be wrong in this draft. It’s a testament to the strength of the roster. However, if they get too cute, this draft could be seen as a missed opportunity like the 2021 draft.