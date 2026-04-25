Rams Drafting CJ Daniels Puts Konata Mumpfield’s Roster Spot in Doubt

The Los Angeles Rams finally addressed their need at wide receiver with the 197th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft by taking Miami’s CJ Daniels. While the selection of a wide receiver comes much later than many wanted, he provides exactly what the Rams need at the position.

With wide receivers starting to thin out on the draft board, trading up for Daniels made a lot of sense. As a crafty route runner with alignment versatility, Daniels fits the Rams’ archetype. Additionally, the Miami wide receiver is feisty as a blocker.

While many would have wanted a wide receiver such as USC’s Makai Lemon much earlier in the draft, Daniels still gives the Rams what they need at the position which is competition for players like Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield. Mumpfield was a surprise seventh-round pick last season, but he caught just 10 of 23 targets.

Daniels will compete with Mumpfield and could provide an immediate upgrade. Daniels had arguably the catch of the college football season last year. Mumpfield is shifty and a good route runner, but he isn’t strong at the catch point due to his smaller frame. This was seen on the Rams’ final offensive play of the NFC Championship game when Mumpfield was tightly covered and Matthew Stafford was forced to throw in his direction.

Daniels is 6’2’’ and over 200 pounds. Additionally, he has a contested catch rate of 75.8 percent over the past three years.

“I track the ball at a high level,” said Daniels in a pre-draft interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Melo. “I understand what it takes to haul the ball in, especially in those critical situations. Whether I can draw a DPI or haul in a bad ball, I just have this great ability to track that ball.”

New Rams WR CJ Daniels had one of the catches of the year for the 2025 college football season pic.twitter.com/vH82SliaKf — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) April 25, 2026

The addition of Daniels very possibly pushes Mumpfield off the roster given his fit in the offense. Mumpfield and Daniels will almost certainly compete for one of the final spots at wide receiver. Daniels provides what Mumpfield does as a route runner, but is much better at the catch point and in contested catch situations. Brennan Presley and others that were on the practice squad last year will also be in the conversation.

Players such as Jordan Whittington and Xavier Smith still provide value on special teams. Daniels doesn’t have special teams value, but Mumpfield didn’t contribute a lot on special teams down the stretch.

The position battle between Daniels and Mumpfield will be one to watch this summer during training camp and the preseason.

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