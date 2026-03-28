Rams Must Keep All Eyes on the Future

The team to watch in the upcoming 2026 NFL Draft is the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have been the team to look out for because, over the years, their draft picks have turned into star players in this league.

The way they have gone about it has been different from what you are used to seeing when you think about a team drafting well. The Rams have done it with only one first-round pick in the last nine drafts. The Rams do have a first round pick in this year's draft.

Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Just because they have it does not mean they will when draft night comes. The Rams are a team that does not tell their cards until they have to or they make the move. It is unknown what the Rams will be doing with their 13th overall pick or even the rest of the picks that they have in the draft next month.

That is what makes this Rams team special, and that is likely one of the strategies that they take into the draft every year that lets them draft the players that they want.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay looks at his play sheet during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Draft Plans for Rams could be for the Future

The way that general manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay go about this draft will tell us a lot about what the Rams are drafting for. Will they go about it in a way where these players are going to be drafted for the future, or are they going to pick these players to get them ready to help them win now? The Rams are set when it comes to the roster, but knowing them, they will look for the best of the best to get them ready to win right now.

The reason they could be drafting for the future is because of the extensions that were given to both Snead and McVay, which were very well earned. These two are two of the best at their respective positions and roles for the Rams franchise. They have one clear goal in mind for next season, and that is winning a Super Bowl and bringing another Super Bowl to Los Angeles.

Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead watches players warm up before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images