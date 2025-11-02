5 Questions the Rams Defense Must Answer Against the Saints
The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the New Orleans Saints in week nine NFL action. Here are some of the questions they must answer in their performance.
1. Can Braden Fiske finally bring down the quarterback?
Braden Fiske has been a perpetual force for the Rams, continously knifing his way into the backfield while putting pressure on opposing quarterbacks. However, for the Rams' 2024 rookie sack leader, the hunger to secure his first sack of the season remains strong and with a rookie quarterback making his first career start, will Fiske finally open his account?
2. Will Byron Young take one step closer to history?
All Byron Young needs on Sunday is to record a .5 sack. Already the franchise record holder, Young is two games away from tying Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones for the record of most consecutive games of recording at least half a sack. Young has brought down the quarterback for at least a full sack in every game this season.
3. What role will Roger McCreary have?
McCreary, the Rams' newest defensive back from the Titans is on the active roster and is expected to play against the Saints. An outside corner in college, he's played in the slot for most of his NFL career. With Darious Williams officially declared out for the game, will McCreary return to the outside or will the Rams move McCreary around to take advantage of his versatility.
4. Can the Rams survive without Darious Williams?
On that note, the Rams also activated A.J. Green, the defensive back who impressed during preseason. The Rams typically run a three-man outside corner rotation so with Cobie Durant and Emmanuel Forbes expected to play, does Green, McCreary, or anyone rotate in or do the Rams run a two corner rotation.
5. How will a first-time quarterback impact the defensive attack?
The Saints are starting Tyler Shough on Sunday. The Rams did play against him in a joint practice before the season but with the unpredictability of a young player getting thrown into the fire with an offensive minded head coach on the opposing sidelines, how will the Rams defense treat and attack the Saints offense with this new factor in mind?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE