Rams Sean McVay Details Final Preparations For Lions' Showdown

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Detroit Lions in what is sure to be one of the most intriguing matchups of the weekend. Rams head coach Sean McVay detailed the team's preparations on Friday.

Watch Sean McVay's Full Press Conference Below

The Outside Linebacker Room

During his presser, McVay spoke on the work of the Rams' outside linebacker room and how they power the defense.

“I think natural growth in terms of when you have the right kinds of guys, that repetition becomes the mother of learning. They're being able to apply previous experiences the right way whether you're talking about [Outside Linebacker Jared] Verse , whether you're talking about [Outside Linebacker] ‘BY’ [Byron Young]."

"I've seen [Outside Linebacker] Josaiah Stewart continue to improve. It was really cool to see [Outside Linebacker] ‘ Des’ [Desjuan] Johnson , a guy that had transitioned from playing inside the last few years earning a role on the outside and really making a positive impact on the game last week."

"[Outside Linebackers Coach] Joe [Coniglio] does such a good job of being able to lean in. I think they're also having an understanding of, we talk about 11 as one all the time, but where are those play opportunities on any given snap? This might be an opportunity to set somebody else up in a rush pattern. In a defensive structure, can you be a little bit more aggressive because somebody can clean it up on the second or third levels? I'm just seeing guys understand, how do I play my role to the best of my ability, but also understand the concepts and the different things that I can anticipate? Not necessarily guess, but anticipate to be able to make my impact for our group as a collective. That's what I've seen those guys do a great job of.”

Byron Young

McVay would speak about Young specifically, talking about his impact and the steps Young has taken to be at his best.

“I think his mental and the competitive stamina and his understanding of what are the things that he does really well," stated McVay. "What I think [Outside Linebacker Coach] Joe [Coniglio] does a great job of is he identifies what you are at your best. The players have an inclusion in that and then what are those key focal points that allow me to be able to continuously take steps. Sometimes you give somebody so much. Now it's like you water things down. What are those key things that allow you to be you? I think both ‘BY’ and Verse are excellent players for us."

"There's some crossover, but there's also some different things that I think they complement each other well at. I've seen a consistent player. I've seen a guy that can really understand some of the concept recognition, whether it's the preparation throughout the course of the week and some of the normal down and distances or some of the known pass situations. I'm seeing them apply a lot of the different things that they do. Then obviously physically the way they work, they're naturally going to improve because of the way they go about that.”

