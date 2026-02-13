Rams Prompted To Make Wildly Unpopular Choices in NFL Draft

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. It's officially draft season and for the Los Angeles Rams, what they do with their first round picks will dictate their success in 2026.

NFL.com's Dan Parr has two players in mind, and let's just say, the fans would not be happy if this turned into reality.

Keeping A Future NFL Playmaker Close to Home

On defense, the Rams have a true Southern California football icon in Quentin Lake. Lake played his high school career at Mater Dei, played his collegiate ball at UCLA before joining the Rams, signing a three-year extension in the middle of the season.

Parr says the Rams should do the same on offense by selecting USC wide receiver and 2025 Biletnikoff winner Makai Lemon.

"The Rams go shopping in their own backyard and give themselves an embarrassment of riches at receiver," stated Parr. "Good luck to the defenses charged with stopping Puka Nacua, Davante Adams and Lemon, who earned an Amon-Ra St. Brown comp from NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein."

The Choice that Would Send Rams Fans Into Shambles

While Lemon would be a welcomed addition, Parr's next pick who have people chanting for Les Snead to resign.

Parr believes the Rams should invest in their offensive line with their second first round selection with Caleb Lomu.

"Following longtime starting right tackle Rob Havenstein’s retirement, the Rams pluck Lomu, who started on the left side for the past two seasons at Utah," stated Parr. "He would benefit from some time to develop before he’s expected to compete for starting snaps."

The only way this works is if Warren McClendon leaves after the 2026 season, as his rookie deal is set to expire. Rams head coach Sean McVay has already confirmed McClendon will be the starter next season.

“No question," stated McVay. "He has. He's done great. He played really well. You mentioned Alaric, I'm proud as hell of Warren McClendon. These guys deserve a ton of credit. They're the ones out there doing the work. There are a lot of people in the midst of that process that help whether that be their teammates, coaches, and then just continuing to mature and ascend. I was really happy and proud of the way that Warren played. He did an outstanding job for us this year.”

If the Rams make this move, to spend both picks on offense while neglecting the defense, especially the outside cornerback position, it would cause a meltdown from the Rams fanbase, especially since Lomu is playing a position that the Rams have under control for the foreseeable future.

Plus, there's always the question of if Lomu can make the transition from left to right at the NFL level.

However, if the Rams do select Lomu, Steve Avila, and Kevin Dotson will also be out of their contracts after next season, so perhaps the Rams might move Lomu or McClendon to guard, or use Lomu to extend members of the interior offensive line.

