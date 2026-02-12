The Reason Why the Rams Hired Kliff Kingsbury

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are hard at work, building the framework that the franchise hopes will bring championship success next offseason.

Schultz on McVay and Kingsbury

NFL Insider Jordan Schultz provided the scoop on why Kliff Kingsbury joined the Rams.

Kliff Kingsbury is joining Sean McVay 's staff with the Rams, a big time hire, and there were several key factors here," stated Schultz. "First off, McVay and Kliff are close friends. They've known each other for quite some time, and not only had they been speaking about this opportunity for weeks, they've always wondered what a full season together could look like. Kliff had other opportunities and interviewed for several head coach and OC openings this cycle that intrigued him."

Jan 3, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay (L) talks with Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury (R) before their game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Once those went in a different direction, however, the idea of joining Sean became much more of a real possibility, and from Kingsbury's perspective, I don't think he's jumping at any job. He's been a head coach before, getting a second one is probably going to be the last one you get. So you want to be in the right situation. Joining LA, seeing how Sean handles the day-to-day and working with the front office will only help Kliff groom into becoming a better head coach, a win-win for everyone."

Why This Makes Sense

As Schultz mentioned, working with McVay is the best way to learn how to operate as a head coach before his name helps coaches get that opportunity.

Plus, as McVay continues to get older, having to be a week in- week out play caller may not be what he wants to do anymore.

Jan 4, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay reacts with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) after a touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Earlier this year, McVay spoke about Mike LaFleur, then Rams offensive coordinator, answering if he believed LaFleur was ready to be a play caller again. McVay, in his response, opened the door for another person to be the Rams' play caller.

“Oh, heck yeah," stated McVay. "Mike could call plays here and shoot, maybe he will. He does a great job. I can't say enough about Mike and our offensive staff. Mike sets up all the game plans, does a great job with the installations. He's got a great presence in front of the room. He's got a great ability to be able to communicate to connect. He's a great listener so that he can really understand. I think what both he and Chris do a great job of is they empower their assistants because man, we have a really special group of people."

Arizona Cardinals new coach head Mike LaFleur poses with his family during a news conference on Feb. 3, 2026, at Arizona Cardinals training center in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Those guys are in leadership roles, but they use the strength of our staff to be able to collaborate, have great communication and put together good plans. I think Mike did an excellent job with the opportunities that I've seen whether it be here or other places. He can go as far as he wants. He'll break my heart like everybody else and end up leaving me. But no, I love what Mike's done, all kidding aside. He's absolutely more than capable of doing those things right now at a very high level. There would be zero hesitation if he did that for us at some point.”

In limited opportunities, LaFleur was excellent as a play caller for the Rams before he was hired by the Cardinals as their head coach. Perhaps, Kingsbury's stop might not be as brief as one expects.

