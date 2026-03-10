Rams House Reacts to Massive Jaylen Watson Signing
The Los Angeles Rams continued to add to their secondary group at the cornerback position. On Monday, the Rams agreed to sign cornerback Jaylen Watson. Watson is a former Kansas City Chief and will now reunite with his teammate, Trent McDuffie, in Los Angeles. The Rams traded for McDuffie last week, and there were a lot of talks about the Rams bringing in another cornerback. That is now Watson, who was one of the best cornerbacks in this free agency class.
The Rams attacked their biggest weakness twice already this offseason as they are going all in next season. They know what they need to do to win it all, and that is what they are setting up for with these signings that they are making so far.
Rams House on Jaylen Watson
The Rams defense:
DL Kobie Turner
DL Poona Ford
DL Braden Fiske
OLB Jared Verse
ILB Nate Landman
OLB Byron Young
CB Trent McDuffie
CB JaylenWatson
STAR Quentin Lake
SAF Kam Curl
SAF Kam Kinchens
First look at JaylenWatson in a Rams uniform.
The Rams secondary continues to take shape after adding the former Chiefs corner.
Here are the details for the JaylenWatson contract with the Rams.
It's a $22M cap-hit in 2027, but only a $7M cap-hit this season. Really a two-year deal as Rams have an out after 2027.
Jaylen Watson & Trent McDuffie were PFF ranked top 20th out of 112 in CBs last year. LAR has the 1-2 punch in the DB room.
Mcduffie and Jaylen Watson we winning the Super Bowl
Credit to Watson, Merritt, and the rest of the staff. Thrilled to see a former 7th rounder get a life-changing contract. Good luck in LA, JaylenWatson!
There was one area of this team last season that didn’t have a lot of experience, and that was our defense, specifically our secondary after Ahkello went down twice. We had DWill but it was never really enough.
Super Bowl champs Trent McDuffie & Jaylen Watson add that much needed experience to this room. Young players who have been thru all the big moments and can humble our young guys who haven’t.
I seriously think the Rams are 1 or 2 calculated signings away from being undeniable Super Bowl Champs next year.
Jaylen Watson in press coverage. This is why you pay the man. This is what the Rams are going to do.
The Rams took a big chance on Watson, and the hope is it will now pay off.
