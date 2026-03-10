Rams House Reacts to Massive Jaylen Watson Signing

The Los Angeles Rams continued to add to their secondary group at the cornerback position. On Monday, the Rams agreed to sign cornerback Jaylen Watson. Watson is a former Kansas City Chief and will now reunite with his teammate, Trent McDuffie, in Los Angeles. The Rams traded for McDuffie last week, and there were a lot of talks about the Rams bringing in another cornerback. That is now Watson, who was one of the best cornerbacks in this free agency class.

The Rams attacked their biggest weakness twice already this offseason as they are going all in next season. They know what they need to do to win it all, and that is what they are setting up for with these signings that they are making so far.

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Jaylen Watson (35) takes the field against the Indianapolis Colts for warm ups prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

I seriously think the Rams are 1 or 2 calculated signings away from being undeniable Super Bowl Champs next year.

Jaylen Watson in press coverage. This is why you pay the man. This is what the Rams are going to do.

The Rams took a big chance on Watson, and the hope is it will now pay off.