The Scenario the Rams Should Already Be Preparing For

The Los Angeles Rams have a lot to think about after their Week 13 loss. They surrendered the number one seed in the NFC to the Chicago Bears, and their divisional rivals are on pace to usurp them for the division.

Not only did Bryce Young outplay Matthew Stafford , but he also exposed some of the Rams' weaknesses that prevent them from being the clear-cut best team in the NFL. The silver lining for the Rams is that even if they don't win a Super Bowl this season, they're going to be competitive for the years to come due to them having two picks in the 2026 NFL draft .

2026 NFL Mock Draft

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Ryan Wilson writes for CBS Sports, and in his third iteration of a 2026 NFL mock draft, he predicts the Rams will address two of their biggest weaknesses. Their offensive line play has consistently been good this season, but they allowed Stafford to get strip-sacked on the most important play of the game. Their hypothetical selection of Francis Mauigoa will go a long way in making sure their offensive line is anchored and ready to protect their veteran quarterback.

"Road grader/earth-mover in the run game with enormous size and insane athleticism for that size. He plays with an edge and is better vs. the run than in pass protection right now but well above average in both departments. He could play right tackle or kick inside to guard", said Wilson.

A People Mover

Oct 5, 2024; Berkeley, California, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) blocks against California Golden Bears linebacker David Reese (7) during the first quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

What makes Mauigoa such a can't-miss prospect for the Rams is how effective he is at creating space for rushing lanes. He moves defenders out of the way with ease, as he possesses excellent footwork and hands to use the defender's momentum against them.

Sean McVay isn't afraid to run the football whenever it's needed, like in their game against the Seattle Seahawks, and having a 6-6, 315-pound behemoth there to cut off rushers from getting to Kyren Williams sounds like a smart plan to me.

Francis Mauigoa is a true people mover and has really found his footing at tackle 🙌 pic.twitter.com/zQ99UC6ARz — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) October 9, 2025

His versatility on the offensive line allows the Rams to place him where he's needed, as he's shown to be adequate guarding the edge or the interior of the offensive line. He'd be perfect at making sure Stafford stays clean, or whoever it is that will be playing for the Rams after Stafford retires.

Mauigoa was recently named this year’s ACC winner of the Jacobs Blocking Trophy, showcasing his brilliance as one of the best offensive linemen in the country. It isn't the flashiest way to use your first round pick, but it ensures their success.

An Explosive Defender

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"McNeil-Warren is a sideline-to-sideline missile who is an explosive thumper coming downhill. He offers versatility and range on the back end, using his closing speed and ball skills to make at all three levels of the defense".

One thing that was known for the Rams heading into 2025 is that their secondary is the weakest part of their defense. They've already been gashed by the likes of Mac Jones twice this season, and if it wasn't for them stepping up against Sam Darnold, they would've been worse off than they are now. Taking a defensive back in the first round is a must for them next season, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren's physicality should attract their attention.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (#7) Toledo

**8 career forced fumbles

**4 career interceptions

**90.4 coverage grade

**89.6 run defense grade

**Under 10% career missed tackle rate pic.twitter.com/bD2f5byKiz — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) November 11, 2025

McNeil-Warren isn't afraid to put his body on the line, with him playing bigger than his 6-2, 202 lbs frame would lead on. He puts hits on players like he's a linebacker, and has the speed to close out plays and rarely misses an open-field tackle. There's more of a demand for them to get help along the boundary, but they can't pass McNeil-Warren up if he falls into their lap.

He has two interceptions this season, as well as forcing three fumbles. They already signed Nate Landman to a long-term extension, and with those two roaming the middle of the field, teams will be forced to rely on big plays downfield to air the ball out on this Rams defense. He's notched an impressive 73 total tackles this season, and this is another prospect the Rams can't miss out on.

Nov 16, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay on the sidelines during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If Les Snead were to pull this off, it would be another masterclass in a long line of impressive draft performances. Bolstering their offensive line and their secondary takes care of some of their most glaring weaknesses, as the rest of the roster has stars or emerging talents who are slated to be as good or better than they are this season.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.