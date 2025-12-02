Why the Rams’ Can’t Miss on This Prospect
In this story:
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the brightest futures in the NFL, and that's thanks to them having two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft. The Atlanta Falcons just lost to the New York Jets, which makes their draft pick even sweeter, all for the Rams' benefit.
The Rams just lost to the Carolina Panthers, which was a crushing defeat in so many categories. They were the number one seed in the NFL for one week before it was taken away from them, and they now face an uphill battle for the rest of the season.
Prospects To Look Out For
If one thing was made clear by their loss to the Panthers, it's that their secondary needs to be a priority for them in the offseason. It looked like they were on the verge of breaking out, but they came crashing down back to Earth and allowed Bryce Young to throw for three touchdowns while not forcing a turnover.
Trevor Sikkema writes for Pro Football Focus, and he identified some of the top prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft. The Rams will have a top ten pick thanks to the Falcons, and they need to consider taking one of those prospects if they want to ensure their defense is excellent in every category.
"Downs has the NFL bloodlines that already back up a pro-level IQ as just an underclassman. He is slightly undersized, but brings everything else you'd want at a good or even elite level for the position. He should be drafted as high as you feel comfortable taking a safety", said Sikkema.
Downs is the premier safety prospect in next season's draft class and should be a player the Rams monitor very closely. The Rams are projected to have the ninth pick in the draft, thanks to the Falcons, but that may be too low for Downs.
If I were Les Snead, I'd consider trading up to take Downs. He's one of the best college football players in the country and would give them a star they can build their secondary around. He's a jack of all trades on defense, and one that Chris Shula would use to elevate their defense to sky-high heights.
Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Kamren Kinchens would still be under contract if they were to draft him, which would create a trifecta of talented cornerbacks that will make this Rams defense even harder to air the ball out on.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSIand @BrockVierra. Please let us know your thoughts on who the Rams should look out for in the draft when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE
Fernando Alfaro-Donis found his passion for sports playing high school football, which led him to pursue journalism as an English major at UCLA. He also covers the UCLA Bruins and the Los Angeles Rams as an On SI team reporter.