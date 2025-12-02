Why the Rams’ Can’t Miss on This Prospect

The Los Angeles Rams have one of the brightest futures in the NFL, and that's thanks to them having two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL draft. The Atlanta Falcons just lost to the New York Jets, which makes their draft pick even sweeter, all for the Rams' benefit.

The Rams just lost to the Carolina Panthers , which was a crushing defeat in so many categories. They were the number one seed in the NFL for one week before it was taken away from them, and they now face an uphill battle for the rest of the season.

Prospects To Look Out For

Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If one thing was made clear by their loss to the Panthers, it's that their secondary needs to be a priority for them in the offseason. It looked like they were on the verge of breaking out, but they came crashing down back to Earth and allowed Bryce Young to throw for three touchdowns while not forcing a turnover.

Trevor Sikkema writes for Pro Football Focus, and he identified some of the top prospects in the upcoming 2026 NFL draft . The Rams will have a top ten pick thanks to the Falcons, and they need to consider taking one of those prospects if they want to ensure their defense is excellent in every category.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Caleb Downs (2) celebrates during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Downs has the NFL bloodlines that already back up a pro-level IQ as just an underclassman. He is slightly undersized, but brings everything else you'd want at a good or even elite level for the position. He should be drafted as high as you feel comfortable taking a safety", said Sikkema.

Downs is the premier safety prospect in next season's draft class and should be a player the Rams monitor very closely. The Rams are projected to have the ninth pick in the draft, thanks to the Falcons, but that may be too low for Downs.

Nov 22, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs (2) runs against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third quarter at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

If I were Les Snead, I'd consider trading up to take Downs. He's one of the best college football players in the country and would give them a star they can build their secondary around. He's a jack of all trades on defense, and one that Chris Shula would use to elevate their defense to sky-high heights.

Emmanuel Forbes Jr. and Kamren Kinchens would still be under contract if they were to draft him, which would create a trifecta of talented cornerbacks that will make this Rams defense even harder to air the ball out on.

