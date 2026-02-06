This week, head coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead spoke with reporters through a virtual press conference following the Los Angeles Rams' conclusion of their season.

One of the prime questions asked toward both key figures of the organization: what is next for their franchise quarterback, Matthew Stafford? Coming off his career season at age 37 on the way to winning the NFL MVP Thursday night, Stafford came up short of another shot at the Super Bowl, and left open the possibility of retirement following the NFC Championship game two weeks ago.

Stafford had the leverage. His decision could have altered the course for the Rams in 2026, with quarterback becoming the No. 1 priority on the roster. McVay and Snead's offseason plans could have been defined by the choice Stafford makes on his career, though they now know he is coming back for at least one more season.

Stafford's decision was critical to the team's 2026 plans

Jan 25, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) leaves the field after the 2026 NFC Championship Game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Stafford was the NFL's best quarterback this past season. Some would argue that Drake Maye, the AFC's representative at quarterback in the Super Bowl, and rival Josh Allen would define the true meaning of "Most Valuable Player." With Stafford, though, the Rams wouldn't sniff the postseason in a tough NFC West and crowded conference wild-card race.

The Rams were in this predicament last year. The idea of Stafford hanging up his cleats and letting his right arm rest forever would be a blow to the gradual roster progressions the Rams have made since hitting a soft reset of sorts in 2022.

November 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) warms up in front of head coach Sean McVay (right) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Let's run through a hypothetical: if Stafford were to decide right now that he is retiring from the NFL, again, it could move the quarterback need from the bottom to the tippiddy-top of the needs list. McVay would have to process the understanding of developing another young signal-caller thrown into the fire, and Snead would have to consider a trade for a talented passer still on a rookie deal or signing Malik Willis in free agency (and you would bet he would drop the money bag for him, too).

Alabama's Ty Simpson becomes the automatic favorite at No. 30 overall in the NFL Draft, while trading up to No. 1 overall for Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza becomes the dream. Indianapolis Colts' former No. 4 overall selection Anthony Richardson becomes the favorite trade scenario for everyone in the national media and fans.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (5) throws a pass Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Colts defeated the Raiders 40-6. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Stafford is now set to return. None of the above happens, though Simpson and Richardson could be possibilities in their respective situations for the future at the position, and McVay and Snead would be able to focus on building the foundation of their roster, addressing the needy cornerback room, and making sure their special teams becomes at least average in 2026.

Oh, the headaches that the Rams will now avoid as Stafford runs it back for Super Bowl LXI at SoFi Stadium.

Nov 2, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Les Snead, general manager of the Los Angeles Rams shakes the hand of quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) following a game against the New Orleans Saints at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Rams when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.